Sheryl Meck, M.S.

​​Sheryl Meck serves as the Director of Civil Rights Outreach within the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

Prior to this role, Meck served a combined 10 years in the Adult Probation and Parole field. She began her career supervising high risk cases as a State Agent for Maryland. She then transferred employment to Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole, where she supervised and worked closely with domestic violence offenders for five years before being promoted to Supervisor of the Behavioral Health/Neurodevelopmental Disorders Unit as the first Filipina American Woman in a management position within the history of Lancaster County Adult Probation.

Meck graduated from Basic 94th Firearms Training Academy in 2018 and served in a secondary position on the Special Intervention Unit for Lancaster County Adult Probation; she also contributed as a CPR Instructor for the agency. Meck is trained in motivation interviewing, trauma-informed, and crisis intervention. She recognizes these trainings as a major asset in her current role, serving the people of the Commonwealth.

Meck is a founder and co-chair of Diversity Respect Inclusivity Vales Equity (D.R.I.V.E.) Committee of the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. This committee was created as a result of heightened racial tension in the year of 2020. This committee is dedicated to community outreach, internal training, and continued efforts toward fostering a positive relationship between entities of the Court system and the people within the community. This committee continues on, in the hands of passional social justice change agents, who have committed to serving others.

Meck is a graduate of California University of PA where she earned her Bachelor of Liberal Arts Degree in Criminal Justice with a Concentration in Forensic Science in 2010. Meck ​​has earned a Master of Science Degree in Public Safety with Concentration in Public Administration from Capella University in 2012. She continued on, earning 28 credits toward her Doctorate of Public Administration.



