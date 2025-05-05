Skip to agency navigation
    Hill Impact Program

    In this program, participants 15-18 experience a comprehensive introduction to various aspects of law enforcement training and education.

    Download the Application
    Overview

    This program offers individuals interested in law enforcement a firsthand experience of the career. Applicants 15-18 can enroll in one of four regional Hill Impact Programs across the Commonwealth. The program is multi-phased, with each portion consisting of 14-week course that focuses on: 

    • History of the PA State Police
    • Principals of law enforcement
    • Paramilitary disciplines
    • Physical fitness

    The program begins in mid-January. Cadets meet one day a week in the evening.

    Locations and contacts

    Contact a Hill Impact coordinator below for more information.

    Erie

    PA National Guard Armory
    22992 Center Street, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403

    Trooper Nicole Ludwig
    717-839-8317
    nicludwig@pa.gov

    Wilkes-Barre

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    109th Field Artillery Building
    280 Market Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18704

    Master Trooper David L. Peters
    570-459-3900 ext. 269
    dapeters@pa.gov

    Hershey

    PSP Academy
    175 East Hershey Park Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

    Trooper Kelly Smith
    717-585-8790
    smkell@pa.gov

    Philadelphia

    Southampton Readiness Center
    2700 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154

    Trooper Kathleen Guadalupe
    215-933-8909
    kaguadalup@pa.gov         

    Greensburg

    Southwest Training Center
    2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601

    Trooper Abby L. Blazavich
    717-614-7971
    ablazavich@pa.gov

    Application

    Download the Hill Impact Program Application form, fill it out, and return by email or mail to an address below.

    Email

    ra-sphillimpact@pa.gov

    Mail

    PSP Hill Impact Program
    250 Dessen Drive
    West Hazleton PA 18202

    Questions?

    For general questions about the Hill Impact Program, contact Master Trooper David Peters at dapeters@pa.gov or by phone at 570-459-3900 ext. 269.