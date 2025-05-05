Hill Impact Program

Overview

This program offers individuals interested in law enforcement a firsthand experience of the career. Applicants 15-18 can enroll in one of four regional Hill Impact Programs across the Commonwealth. The program is multi-phased, with each portion consisting of 14-week course that focuses on:

History of the PA State Police

Principals of law enforcement

Paramilitary disciplines

Physical fitness

The program begins in mid-January. Cadets meet one day a week in the evening.