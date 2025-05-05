Overview
This program offers individuals interested in law enforcement a firsthand experience of the career. Applicants 15-18 can enroll in one of four regional Hill Impact Programs across the Commonwealth. The program is multi-phased, with each portion consisting of 14-week course that focuses on:
- History of the PA State Police
- Principals of law enforcement
- Paramilitary disciplines
- Physical fitness
The program begins in mid-January. Cadets meet one day a week in the evening.
Locations and contacts
Contact a Hill Impact coordinator below for more information.
Erie
PA National Guard Armory
22992 Center Street, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
Trooper Nicole Ludwig
717-839-8317
nicludwig@pa.gov
Wilkes-Barre
Pennsylvania National Guard
109th Field Artillery Building
280 Market Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18704
Master Trooper David L. Peters
570-459-3900 ext. 269
dapeters@pa.gov
Hershey
PSP Academy
175 East Hershey Park Drive, Hershey, PA 17033
Trooper Kelly Smith
717-585-8790
smkell@pa.gov
Philadelphia
Southampton Readiness Center
2700 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154
Trooper Kathleen Guadalupe
215-933-8909
kaguadalup@pa.gov
Greensburg
Southwest Training Center
2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601
Trooper Abby L. Blazavich
717-614-7971
ablazavich@pa.gov
Application
Download the Hill Impact Program Application form, fill it out, and return by email or mail to an address below.
PSP Hill Impact Program
250 Dessen Drive
West Hazleton PA 18202
Questions?
For general questions about the Hill Impact Program, contact Master Trooper David Peters at dapeters@pa.gov or by phone at 570-459-3900 ext. 269.