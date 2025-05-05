Bureau and Office Directory

Bureaus
Criminal Investigation
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-783-5524
Fax: 717-705-2306
Communications and Information Services
8001 Bretz Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Telephone: 717-787-8596
Fax: 717-346-5396
Emergency and Special Operations
171 East Hershey Park Drive
Post Office Box 444
Hershey, PA 17033
Telephone: 717-508-0033
Fax: 717-508-0040
Forensic Services
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-783-5548
Fax: 717-705-4317
Gaming Enforcement
8000 Bretz Avenue, Gaming Suite
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Telephone: 717-346-9784
Fax: 717-346-9789
Human Resources
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-783-5533
Fax: 717-772-1436
Integrity and Professional Standards
7820 Allentown Boulevard
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Telephone: 717-657-4200
Fax: 717-541-7896
Liquor Control Enforcement
3655 Vartan Way
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-540-7410
Fax: 717-540-7452
Patrol
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-783-5517
Fax: 717-783-7690
Records and Identification
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-783-5592
Fax: 717-772-3681
Research and Development
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-783-5536
Fax: 717-772-1435
Staff Services
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-783-5483
Fax: 717-772-2844
Training and Education
175 East Hershey Park Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
Telephone: 717-533-9111
Fax: 717-533-1201
Public Safety IT Delivery Center
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-787-1499
Fax: 717-705-7488
Offices
Department Discipline Office
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-783-5531
Fax: 717-772-0381
Early Intervention Office
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-346-2700
Equality and Inclusion Office
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-787-7220
Fax: 717-346-0285
Legislative Affairs Office
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-783-5566
Fax: 717-705-1750
Member Assistance Program
1850 Arsenal Boulevard
Harrisburg, PA 17103
Telephone: 717-214-9772
Fax: 717-214-9774
MPOETC
8002 Bretz Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Telephone: 717-346-4086
Fax: 717-346-7782
Office of Chief Counsel
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-783-5568
Fax: 717-772-2883
Office of Community Engagement
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-562-5800
Fax: 717-547-3967
Project Management Office
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-705-2316
Fax: 717-772-1435
Communications Office
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-783-5556
Fax: 717-705-2185
Recruitment and Special Services Office
175 East Hershey Park Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
Telephone: 717-533-9111
Fax: 717-533-1201