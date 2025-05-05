Skip to agency navigation
    Bureau and Office Directory

    Below find contact information for various PSP bureaus and offices.

    Bureaus

    Criminal Investigation 

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-783-5524
    Fax: 717-705-2306

    Communications and Information Services

    8001 Bretz Drive
    Harrisburg, PA 17112
    Telephone: 717-787-8596
    Fax: 717-346-5396

    Emergency and Special Operations

    171 East Hershey Park Drive
    Post Office Box 444
    Hershey, PA 17033
    Telephone: 717-508-0033
    Fax: 717-508-0040

    Forensic Services

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-783-5548
    Fax: 717-705-4317

    Gaming Enforcement

    8000 Bretz Avenue, Gaming Suite
    Harrisburg, PA 17112
    Telephone: 717-346-9784
    Fax: 717-346-9789

    Human Resources

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-783-5533
    Fax: 717-772-1436 

    Integrity and Professional Standards

    7820 Allentown Boulevard
    Harrisburg, PA  17112 
    Telephone: 717-657-4200
    Fax: 717-541-7896 

    Liquor Control Enforcement

    3655 Vartan Way
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-540-7410
    Fax: 717-540-7452 

    Patrol 

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-783-5517
    Fax: 717-783-7690

    Records and Identification

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-783-5592
    Fax: 717-772-3681

    Research and Development

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-783-5536
    Fax: 717-772-1435

    Staff Services 

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-783-5483
    Fax: 717-772-2844

    Training and Education 

    175 East Hershey Park Drive      
    Hershey, PA 17033
    Telephone:  717-533-9111
    Fax: 717-533-1201

    Public Safety IT Delivery Center

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-787-1499
    Fax: 717-705-7488

    Offices

    Department Discipline Office

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-783-5531
    Fax: 717-772-0381

    Early Intervention Office

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-346-2700

    Equality and Inclusion Office

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-787-7220
    Fax: 717-346-0285 

    Legislative Affairs Office

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-783-5566
    Fax: 717-705-1750 

    Member Assistance Program

    1850 Arsenal Boulevard 
    Harrisburg, PA 17103 
    Telephone: 717-214-9772
    Fax: 717-214-9774

    MPOETC

    8002 Bretz Drive
    Harrisburg, PA  17112
    Telephone: 717-346-4086 
    Fax: 717-346-7782

    Office of Chief Counsel

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-783-5568 
    Fax: 717-772-2883

    Office of Community Engagement

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-562-5800 
    Fax: 717-547-3967

    Project Management Office

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-705-2316
    Fax: 717-772-1435

    Communications Office

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Telephone: 717-783-5556
    Fax: 717-705-2185

    Recruitment and Special Services Office 

    175 East Hershey Park Drive      
    Hershey, PA 17033
    Telephone:  717-533-9111
    Fax: 717-533-1201