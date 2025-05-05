Request a Criminal History Background Check

Overview

Criminal record checks can be requested on yourself, a potential hire, or, if you’re an attorney, your client. Some of the reasons you might need a background check include:

hiring an employee

volunteering

adopting a child (international or domestic)

fostering a child

applying for a visa

accessing and reviewing your records



Checks for volunteers are free. Other checks cost a fee, and some results can be notarized for an additional $5.

All online and mail-in requests are checked against Pennsylvania law enforcement agency criminal history records only, not federal records.

Types of Checks and Fees

Choose the method that is best for your request.

Request for Criminal History Check

Criminal history background checks for individuals are available at the PATCH site or download form SP 4-164, print the completed form, and mail it. An individual background check is $22 and can be notarized for an additional $5.

Volunteer Request for Criminal History Check

Volunteer checks are free and can’t be notarized. Request a volunteer check at the PATCH site, or download form SP 4-164A, print when completed, and mail it in.

Individual Access and Review

This check can only be requested by mail. Download form SP 4-170, complete it, and mail it. The fee for this check is $20. It can’t be notarized.