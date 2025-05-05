Submit a Subpoena for a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper to Appear

Requirements for a Subpoena to Appear

The subpoena must:

Include a caption

Show the docket number

Be addressed to the Trooper

Be accompanied by a witness and mileage fee

Be served at the Trooper's workplace

Witness and Mileage Fees

For Pennsylvania State Court:

$5 per day

$0.07 per mile, round trip (estimated from Trooper's workplace to deposition/hearing location and return)

For Federal Court:

$40 per day

$0.32 per mile, round trip (estimated from Trooper's workplace to deposition/hearing location and return)

Only certified checks or money orders are accepted, made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Fee Exceptions

Witness fees will not be required from government/prosecuting entities, such as the U.S. Attorney, the District Attorney, or the Office of Attorney General, although travel expenses for overnight travel will be claimed.

How are Fees Set?

Witness and travel fees are determined by Pennsylvania and Federal law.

For More Information

If you have questions about the subpoena process, contact the Bureau of Records and Identification Subpoena Processing Unit at 717-705-4245.