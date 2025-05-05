Skip to main content

    Submit a Subpoena for a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper to Appear

    If you require a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper to appear in court, the subpoena should be addressed to the Trooper and served at their workplace.

    PSP Stations
    Bureaus and Offices

    Requirements for a Subpoena to Appear

    The subpoena must:

    • Include a caption
    • Show the docket number
    • Be addressed to the Trooper
    • Be accompanied by a witness and mileage fee
    • Be served at the Trooper's workplace

    Witness and Mileage Fees

    For Pennsylvania State Court:

    • $5 per day
    • $0.07 per mile, round trip (estimated from Trooper's workplace to deposition/hearing location and return)

    For Federal Court:

    • $40 per day
    • $0.32 per mile, round trip (estimated from Trooper's workplace to deposition/hearing location and return)

    Only certified checks or money orders are accepted, made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Fee Exceptions

    Witness fees will not be required from government/prosecuting entities, such as the U.S. Attorney, the District Attorney, or the Office of Attorney General, although travel expenses for overnight travel will be claimed.

    How are Fees Set?

    Witness and travel fees are determined by Pennsylvania and Federal law.

    For More Information

    If you have questions about the subpoena process, contact the Bureau of Records and Identification Subpoena Processing Unit at 717-705-4245.