Request a Copy of a Vehicle Crash Report

Who can get a crash report?

Any person involved in the crash

Their attorney or insurer

Any government agencies involved

What does it cost?

The fee for a crash report is $22.

When can you get a crash report?

Crash reports are available 15 days after the date of the crash.

Request a crash report online

Use the Online Crash Report Requests site to get a crash report.

Request a crash report by mail

Download the form, complete and sign it, and print.

Mail the form with a money order or certified check for $22, payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to:

PA State Police

Crash Reports Unit

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg, PA 17110