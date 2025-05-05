Request a Presentation by a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper

Programs and Presentations

Community Services Officers are committed to informing, educating, and promoting safety in the communities where they live and work. Troopers can present information on a variety of issues. These programs are designed for a wide array of organizations, school grades, and businesses. Topics include:

History of the Pennsylvania State Police

Active Shooter Preparation

Firearms Safety

Internet Safety

Distracted Driving

Social Media & Sexting

Social Media Parenting Tips

Senior Safety

Scams

Home & Neighborhood Safety

Drug Awareness

The Opioid Epidemic

Vaping

Underage Drinking

Teen Driving

Bullying

Bicycle Safety

Coffee With a Cop

Camp Cadet

Sunny Day Camp

Vehicle Displays & Station Tours

Child Safety Seat Installations

Find a Community Services Officer in your area to request a presentation.