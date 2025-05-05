Skip to main content

    Request a Presentation by a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper

    If you would like to schedule a Trooper to speak or give a presentation to your group or business, contact the Community Service Officer (CSO) in your area.

    Contact a CSO

    Programs and Presentations

    Community Services Officers are committed to informing, educating, and promoting safety in the communities where they live and work. Troopers can present information on a variety of issues. These programs are designed for a wide array of organizations, school grades, and businesses. Topics include:

    • History of the Pennsylvania State Police
    • Active Shooter Preparation
    • Firearms Safety
    • Internet Safety
    • Distracted Driving
    • Social Media & Sexting
    • Social Media Parenting Tips
    • Senior Safety
    • Scams
    • Home & Neighborhood Safety
    • Drug Awareness
    • The Opioid Epidemic
    • Vaping
    • Underage Drinking
    • Teen Driving
    • Bullying
    • Bicycle Safety
    • Coffee With a Cop
    • Camp Cadet
    • Sunny Day Camp
    • Vehicle Displays & Station Tours
    • Child Safety Seat Installations

    Contact Us

    Find a Community Services Officer in your area to request a presentation.