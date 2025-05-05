Request a Presentation by a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper

Programs and Presentations
Community Services Officers are committed to informing, educating, and promoting safety in the communities where they live and work. Troopers can present information on a variety of issues. These programs are designed for a wide array of organizations, school grades, and businesses. Topics include:
- History of the Pennsylvania State Police
- Active Shooter Preparation
- Firearms Safety
- Internet Safety
- Distracted Driving
- Social Media & Sexting
- Social Media Parenting Tips
- Senior Safety
- Scams
- Home & Neighborhood Safety
- Drug Awareness
- The Opioid Epidemic
- Vaping
- Underage Drinking
- Teen Driving
- Bullying
- Bicycle Safety
- Coffee With a Cop
- Camp Cadet
- Sunny Day Camp
- Vehicle Displays & Station Tours
- Child Safety Seat Installations
Contact Us
Find a Community Services Officer in your area to request a presentation.