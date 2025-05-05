Apply to Have a DNA Sample Destroyed (DNA Expungement)

Overview

There are two ways DNA samples and profiles are expunged:

Mistaken Submission

Court Order

If you attempt DNA expungement by any other method, it will not be granted.

This process is in accordance with 44 Pa.C.S § 2321.

Mistaken Submission DNA Expungement

You can request DNA expungement if you believe your DNA was submitted to the DNA database and databank in error. If PSP agrees, expungement will occur.

If you believe your DNA was submitted in error, download and complete the Erroneous DNA Submission Removal Request form and mail it to the Forensic DNA Division.

You are not eligible for DNA expungement if PSP has information that you were convicted or adjudicated delinquent of an offense requiring DNA sampling.

DNA Expungement by Court Order

You can petition a court for a DNA expungement order if either:

You requested DNA expungement because of mistaken submission, and the State Police incorrectly rejected the request, or Your DNA was taken because you were convicted or adjudicated delinquent of an offense requiring DNA sampling, and that conviction or adjudication was reversed by a court, and

no appeal is pending

You are not eligible for DNA expungement if you have obtained a court order but have been convicted of an additional offense that also requires DNA sampling.

Notice of Expungement

If your DNA sample and profile are expunged, we will inform you by mail.

After receiving a valid request for expungement or a valid court order, PSP will process the DNA expungement at no cost. You (and your attorney, if applicable) will receive written notification within 60 days after DNA expungement has occurred.

Mail Your Form or Court Order

Mistaken Submission

If you’ve completed the Erroneous DNA Submission Removal Request form, mail it to:

Pennsylvania State Police

Bureau of Forensic Services

Forensic DNA Division

Attn: DNA Expungements (Erroneous Submission)

80 North Westmoreland Avenue

Greensburg PA 15601

Court Order

If you petition a court for a DNA expungement order, the court is required to forward a certified copy of that order to PSP. An acceptable copy of a court order is certified by either the clerk of courts or the prothonotary.

If you believe the court has not forwarded a certified copy, mail it to:

Pennsylvania State Police

Bureau of Forensic Services

Forensic DNA Division

Attn: DNA Expungements

80 North Westmoreland Avenue

Greensburg PA 15601