2025 Board Meeting Resolutions

PSERB Resolution 2025-01
Finance and Actuarial Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Finance and Actuarial Committee and approves the attached Finance and Actuarial Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-02
Health Care Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Health Care Committee and approves the attached Health Care Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-03
Governance and Administration Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and approves the attached Governance and Administration Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-04
2025 Board Education Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board ("the Board) accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and adopts the 2025 Board Education Plan and authorizes the Executive Director, in consultation with the Board Chairperson, to alter the schedule or topic or provide for additional presentations as a result of changing priorities.
PSERB Resolution 2025-05
Defined Contribution Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Defined Contribution Committee and approves the attached Defined Contribution Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-06
Benefits and Appeals Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Benefits and Appeals Committee and approves the attached Benefits and Appeals Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-07
Investment Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and approves the attached Investment Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-08
Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee and approves the attached Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee
PSERB Resolution 2025-09
Re: Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP Internal Investigation Recommendations
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the submission of the Internal Investigation Recommendations submitted by Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP and authorizes the Board Chairperson to assign the recommendations to the relevant committees for consideration and adoption.