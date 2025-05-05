2025 Board Meeting Resolutions

PSERB Resolution 2025-17

Re: Institutional Limited Partners Association Templates Endorsement

March 21, 2025

RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and adopts the following statement:

WHEREAS, in recognition of the Board’s core value of public accountability and transparency and commitment to the highest standards of ethics and accountability; and

WHEREAS, a single standard for fee disclosures and a greater standardization towards cash flow reporting and methodology for performance metrics are strongly desired to efficiently monitor and report private markets investments activity; and

WHEREAS, the recently revised ILPA Reporting Template and the newly created ILPA Performance Template prepared by the Institutional Limited Partners Association (“ILPA”) provide effective and efficient uniform reporting by general partners throughout private markets investments; and

WHEREAS, in acknowledgement of the Board’s historical and continued strong preference that its general partners adopt and use the ILPA templates throughout its private markets investments; and

NOW THEREFORE, the Board endorses the recently revised ILPA Reporting Template and the newly created ILPA Performance Template and strongly encourages all general partners to complete and adopt these new templates in accordance with IPLA guidance.