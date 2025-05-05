2025 Board Meeting Resolutions

PSERB Resolution 2025-01
Finance and Actuarial Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Finance and Actuarial Committee and approves the attached Finance and Actuarial Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-02
Health Care Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Health Care Committee and approves the attached Health Care Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-03
Governance and Administration Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and approves the attached Governance and Administration Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-04
2025 Board Education Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board ("the Board) accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and adopts the 2025 Board Education Plan and authorizes the Executive Director, in consultation with the Board Chairperson, to alter the schedule or topic or provide for additional presentations as a result of changing priorities.
PSERB Resolution 2025-05
Defined Contribution Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Defined Contribution Committee and approves the attached Defined Contribution Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-06
Benefits and Appeals Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Benefits and Appeals Committee and approves the attached Benefits and Appeals Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-07
Investment Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and approves the attached Investment Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee Chair to revise the Work Plan, as needed.
PSERB Resolution 2025-08
Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee 2025 Work Plan
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee and approves the attached Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee Work Plan for 2025 to guide the Committee Chair in the development of agendas and authorizes the Committee
PSERB Resolution 2025-09
Re: Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP Internal Investigation Recommendations
January 10, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the submission of the Internal Investigation Recommendations submitted by Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP and authorizes the Board Chairperson to assign the recommendations to the relevant committees for consideration and adoption.
PSERB Resolution 2025-10
RFP#2024-5 Election Management and Administrative Services for the Election of Public School Employees’ Retirement Board Trustees
February 26, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) adopts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and engages Merriman River Associates, LLC DBA Merriman River Associates Group for RFP #2024-4. The final terms and conditions of the contract are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Deputy Executive Director for Administration, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-11
2025 Cyber Security Insurance Policy
February 26, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) hereby approves the 2025 cyber insurance policy through Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services (Gallagher), an insurance broker, with an aggregate insurance limit and retention within ranges as outlined in the Gallagher insurance proposal. The final terms and conditions of the insurance policy must be satisfactory to the Office of Chief Counsel, the Deputy Executive Director for Administration, and the Office of Executive Director.
PSERB Resolution 2025-12
Re: Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Enterprise Compliance Plan
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee and adopts the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Enterprise Compliance Plan.
PSERB Resolution 2025-13
Re: Community College of Philadelphia; Docket No. 2019-15
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that in the matter of Community College of Philadelphia, Docket No. 2019-15, the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the "Board") accepts the recommendation of the Benefits and Appeals Committee and adopts the proposed Opinion and Order of the Board, and refers this matter back to the Hearing Examiner to determine which Community College of Philadelphia employees must be enrolled in PSERS.
PSERB Resolution 2025-14
Re: 2024 Stress Test Report
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Finance and Actuarial Committee and adopts the 2024 Stress Test Report.
PSERB Resolution 2025-15
Re: Renewal of the Administrative Services Agreement (“ASA”) with Voya Institutional Plan Services, LLC
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Defined Contribution Committee of the Board and renews the Administrative Services Agreement (“ASA”) with Voya Institutional Plan Services, LLC for the Second Renewal Period of an additional twelve months beginning July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026 pursuant to Section 5.1 of the ASA.
PSERB Resolution 2025-16
Re: Investment Due Diligence Package Policy
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and adopts the Investment Due Diligence Package Policy, attached.
PSERB Resolution 2025-17
Re: Institutional Limited Partners Association Templates Endorsement
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and adopts the following statement:
WHEREAS, in recognition of the Board’s core value of public accountability and transparency and commitment to the highest standards of ethics and accountability; and
WHEREAS, a single standard for fee disclosures and a greater standardization towards cash flow reporting and methodology for performance metrics are strongly desired to efficiently monitor and report private markets investments activity; and
WHEREAS, the recently revised ILPA Reporting Template and the newly created ILPA Performance Template prepared by the Institutional Limited Partners Association (“ILPA”) provide effective and efficient uniform reporting by general partners throughout private markets investments; and
WHEREAS, in acknowledgement of the Board’s historical and continued strong preference that its general partners adopt and use the ILPA templates throughout its private markets investments; and
NOW THEREFORE, the Board endorses the recently revised ILPA Reporting Template and the newly created ILPA Performance Template and strongly encourages all general partners to complete and adopt these new templates in accordance with IPLA guidance.
PSERB Resolution 2025-18
Re: Intermediate Capital Group (“ICG”)
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) adopts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and delegates the authority to the Chief Investment Officer in his discretion to commit new or additional sums to private markets investment vehicles managed by Intermediate Capital Group (“ICG”) and/or their affiliates, subject to each of the following constraints:
a. Any new or additional commitments must be compliant with the External Manager exposure risk limits outlined in the Private Markets Asset Class Policy.
b. For any new or additional commitments, PSERS total Private MarketsExposure (“NAV and unfunded”) to ICG shall not represent more than 10% ofPSERS Total Private Markets target allocation.
c. Each individual new or additional commitment to ICG shall not exceed 1.5% of PSERS Total Private Markets target allocation.
Utilization of this delegated authority is subject to the notification and periodic reporting as prescribed within the External Manager Due Diligence and Monitoring Policy and this delegation prospectively supersedes and nullifies any prior grants of discretion by way of board resolutions related to ICG.
The final terms and conditions of new or additional commitments authorized under this delegation are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contracts.
PSERB Resolution 2025-19
Re: NISA Investment Advisors, LLC
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee of the Board and
(i) Allocates an initial amount of $500 million to a core fixed income account to be separately managed by NISA Investment Advisors, LLC, and
(ii) Authorizes the Chief Investment Officer in his discretion to invest additional sums up to $1.5 billion to the core fixed income separate account managed by NISA Investment Advisors, LLC, provided that at the time of any such investment, the total aggregate amount of market exposure allocated to the core fixed income and directed beta overlay program separate accounts does not exceed $10 billion.
(iii) This authorization prospectively revises Resolution 2023-49 such that the $10 billion total allocation amount to the directed beta overlay program shall now apply to both the core fixed income and directed beta overlay separate accounts in aggregate.
The final terms and conditions of the engagement are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contracts.
PSERB Resolution 2025-20
Re: I Squared Global Infrastructure Credit Fund II
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and commits an amount not to exceed $150 million, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, to I Squared Global Infrastructure Credit Fund II, and/or related investment vehicles in accordance with the recommendation of Sean T. Sarraf, Portfolio Manager and Aksia, LLC.
The final terms and conditions of the investment are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contracts.
PSERB Resolution 2025-21
Re: I Squared Global Infrastructure Fund IV
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and commits an amount not to exceed $200 million plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, in I Squared Global Infrastructure Fund IV, and/or related investment vehicles in accordance with the recommendation of Cody Steele, Portfolio Manager and Aksia, LLC.
The final terms and conditions of the investment are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-22
Re: I Squared Capital Advisors (“ISQ”)
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) adopts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and delegates the authority to the Chief Investment Officer in his discretion to commit new or additional sums to private markets investment vehicles managed by I Squared Capital Advisors (“ISQ”) and/or their affiliates, subject to each of the following constraints:
a. Any new or additional commitments must be compliant with the External Manager exposure risk limits outlined in the Private Markets Asset Class Policy.
b. For any new or additional commitments, PSERS total Private Markets Exposure (“NAV and unfunded”) to ISQ shall not represent more than 10% of PSERS Total Private Markets target allocation.
c. Each individual new or additional commitment to ISQ shall not exceed 1.5% of PSERS Total Private Markets target allocation.
Utilization of this delegated authority is subject to the notification and periodic reporting as prescribed within the External Manager Due Diligence and Monitoring Policy and this delegation prospectively supersedes and nullifies any prior grants of discretion by way of board resolutions related to ISQ.
The final terms and conditions of new or additional commitments authorized under this delegation are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contracts.
PSERB Resolution 2025-23
Re: K6 Private Investors, L.P.
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation that the Investment Committee and commits an amount not to exceed $100 million, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, in K6 Private Investors, LP and/or related investment vehicles in accordance with the recommendation of Jarrett Richards, Portfolio Manager and Aksia, LLC.
The final terms and conditions of the investment are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-24
Re: Realterm Europe Logistics Fund II, SCSp
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and commits an amount not to exceed €75 million, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, in Realterm Europe Logistics Fund II, SCSp and/or related investment vehicles in accordance with the recommendation of Melissa A. Quackenbush, Senior Portfolio Manager and Aksia, LLC. The final terms and conditions of the investment are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-25
Re: Stellex Capital Partners III LP
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation that the Investment Committee and commits an amount not to exceed $133 million, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, in Stellex Capital Partners III LP, and/or related investment vehicles in accordance with the recommendation of Luke M. Jacobs, Portfolio Manager and Aksia, LLC. The final terms and conditions of the investment are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-26
Re: Commonwealth Holdings, Inc.
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the “Board”), accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and authorizes the disposition of the assets held by Commonwealth Holdings, Inc.
The final terms and conditions of the disposition are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-27
Re: Board Policy Development Policy
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and adopts the attached Board Policy Development Policy.
PSERB Resolution 2025-28
Re: Strategic Planning Policy
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and adopts the attached amendments to the Strategic Planning Policy.
PSERB Resolution 2025-29
Re: Board Inquiry Policy
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Governance & Administration Committee and adopts the attached Board Inquiry Policy.
PSERB Resolution 2025-30
Re: Executive Search Procurement
March 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the “Board”), adopts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and engages Hudepohl & Associates, Inc. for a contract term not to exceed one (1)year.
The final terms and conditions of the contract are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Deputy Executive Director for Administration, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-31
Re: Confidential Real Estate Transaction Notational Ballot
June 9, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public-School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and authorizes the disposition of the assets held by Keystone-Texas Property Holding Corp, in accordance with the recommendation of the Investment Office, pursuant to the confidential memo dated May 29, 2025.
The final terms and conditions of the disposition are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-32
Re: July 2025-Dec 2026 Internal Audit Strategic Plan and FY 25-26 Internal Audit Plan
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Audit, Compliance, and Risk Committee and adopts the July 2025-Dec 2026 Internal Audit Strategic Plan and the FY25-26 Internal Audit plan.
PSERB Resolution 2025-33
Re: Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Enterprise Compliance Plan
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Audit, Compliance, and Risk Committee and adopts the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Enterprise Compliance Plan.
PSERB Resolution 2025-34
Re: KaszubowskiJ., Docket No. 2022-18
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that in the matter of Jill H. Kaszubowski, Docket No. 2022-18, the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board hereby accepts the recommendation of the Benefits and Appeals Committee and adopts the proposed Opinion and Order of the Board and dismisses Claimant’s appeal with prejudice.
PSERB Resolution 2025-35
Re: Chmielewski M., Docket No. 2022-02
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that in the matter of Mirek Chmielewski, Docket No. 2022-02, the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board hereby accepts the recommendation of the Benefits and Appeals Committee and adopts the proposed Opinion and Order of the Board and dismisses Claimant’s appeal with prejudice.
PSERB Resolution 2025-36
Re: 2026 HOP Medical and Medical Rx Plans and Rates
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Health Care Committee and adopts the plan design changes and monthly premium rates listed in the attached charts for the HOP Medical Plan, HOP Value Medical Plan, the Pre-65 HOP Medical Plan, the HOP Medicare Plus Rx Plan, and the HOP Medicare Standard Rx Plan effective January 1, 2026 for plan year 2026.
The attached charts will be made public on October 1, 2025 pursuant to the marketing requirements and related provisions of the Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit rules (Chapter 42 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Parts 422 and 423).
PSERB Resolution 2025-37
Re: PSERS RFP 2025-5 Proxy Research and Voting Services
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) adopts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and engages ISS for RFP #2025-05, Proxy Research and Voting Services.
The final terms and conditions of the contract are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-38
Re: Investment Policy Statement and Currency Hedging Policy
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the "Board") accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and adopts the changes to the Investment Policy Statement and Currency Hedging Policy, attached:
- Investment Policy Statement
- Currency Hedging Policy
PSERB Resolution 2025-39
Re: Global Investment Performance Standards for Asset Owners
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and adopts the attached workplan, in compliance with Resolution 2022-36, and as proposed by Benjamin Cotton, Chief Investment Officer, to begin compliance with the requirements of the 2020 edition of the Global Investment Performance Standards for Asset Owners, as amended, and promulgated by the Investment Council of the CFA Institute, targeting adherence for fiscal year 7/1/26 – 6/30/27. The Chief Investment Officer shall periodically report on the progress of the adopted workplan to the Investment Committee.
PSERB Resolution 2025-40
Re: Hg LLP
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and commits an amount not to exceed:
- $100 million, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, in Hg Saturn 4, L.P. and/or related investment vehicles;
- €75 million, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, in Hg Genesis 11, L.P. and/or related investment vehicles; and
- €50 million, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, in Hg Mercury 5, L.P. and/or related investment vehicles,
in accordance with the recommendation of Ryan Rathman, Senior Portfolio Manager and Aksia, LLC.
The final terms and conditions of the investment are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-41
Re: Lindsay Goldberg VI, L.P.
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and commits an amount not to exceed $100 million, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, to Lindsay Goldberg VI LP, and/or related investment vehicles in accordance with the recommendation of Luke M. Jacobs, Portfolio Manager and Aksia, LLC.
The final terms and conditions of the investment are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract
PSERB Resolution 2025-42
Re: Hg, LLP Relationship Level Delegation
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and delegates the authority to the Chief Investment Officer in his discretion to commit new or additional sums to private markets investment vehicles managed by Hg LLP (“Hg”) and/or their affiliates, subject to each of the following constraints:
a. Any new or additional commitments must be compliant with the External Manager exposure risk limits outlined in the Private Markets Asset Class Policy.
b. For any new or additional commitments, PSERS total Private Markets Exposure (“NAV and unfunded”) to Hg shall not represent more than 10% of PSERS Total Private Markets target allocation.
c. Each individual new or additional commitment to Hg shall not exceed 1.5% of PSERS Total Private Markets target allocation.
Utilization of this delegated authority is subject to the notification and periodic reporting as prescribed within the External Manager Due Diligence and Monitoring Policy and this delegation prospectively supersedes and nullifies any prior grants of discretion by way of board resolutions related to Hg.
The final terms and conditions of new or additional commitments authorized under this delegation are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contracts.
PSERB Resolution 2025-43
Re: Dawson Partners, Relationship Level Delegation
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and delegates the authority to the Chief Investment Officer in his discretion to commit new or additional sums to private markets investment vehicles managed by Dawson Partners (“Dawson”) and/or their affiliates, subject to each of the following constraints:
a. Any new or additional commitments must be compliant with the External Manager exposure risk limits outlined in the Private Markets Asset Class Policy.
b. For any new or additional commitments, PSERS total Private Markets Exposure (“NAV and unfunded”) to Dawson shall not represent more than 10% of PSERS Total Private Markets target allocation.
c. Each individual new or additional commitment to Dawson shall not exceed 1.5% of PSERS Total Private Markets target allocation.
Utilization of this delegated authority is subject to the notification and periodic reporting as prescribed within the External Manager Due Diligence and Monitoring Policy and this delegation prospectively supersedes and nullifies any prior grants of discretion by way of board resolutions related to Dawson.
The final terms and conditions of new or additional commitments authorized under this delegation are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contracts.
PSERB Resolution 2025-44
Re: Sixth Street Partners, Relationship Level Delegation
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and delegates the authority to the Chief Investment Officer in his discretion to commit new or additional sums to private markets investment vehicles managed by Sixth Street Partners (“Sixth Street”) and/or their affiliates, subject to each of the following constraints:
a. Any new or additional commitments must be compliant with the External Manager exposure risk limits outlined in the Private Markets Asset Class Policy.
b. For any new or additional commitments, PSERS total Private Markets Exposure (“NAV and unfunded”) to Sixth Street shall not represent more than 10% of PSERS Total Private Markets target allocation.
c. Each individual new or additional commitment to Sixth Street shall not exceed 1.5% of PSERS Total Private Markets target allocation.
Utilization of this delegated authority is subject to the notification and periodic reporting as prescribed within the External Manager Due Diligence and Monitoring Policy and this delegation prospectively supersedes and nullifies any prior grants of discretion by way of board resolutions related to Sixth Street.
The final terms and conditions of new or additional commitments authorized under this delegation are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contracts.
PSERB Resolution 2025-45
Re: Repeal of Statement of Organization, Bylaws and Other Procedures, Adoption of a Governance Manual, Adoption of Amendments to the Board’s Ethics Policy, and Adoption of a Non- Investment Contracts and Political Contributions Policy
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board ("the Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and:
i.repeals the Board’s current Statement of Organization, Bylaws and Other Procedures (“Bylaws”);
ii.adopts the Governance Manual of the Public School Employees' Retirement Board and related amendments to the Bylaws;
iii. adopts the amendments to the Board Ethics Policy; and
iv.adopts the Non-Investment Contracts and Political Contributions Policy, as attached.
PSERB Resolution 2025-46
Re: Board Direct Report and Board Support Staff Evaluation Policy
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and adopts the changes to the Board Direct Report and Board Support Staff Evaluation Policy (formerly the Board Direct Report Evaluation Procedure), attached.
PSERB Resolution 2025-47
Re: Board Education Policy
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and adopts the revised Board Education Policy, attached.
PSERB Resolution 2025-48
Re: Strategic Initiatives
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and adopts the changes to the Strategic Initiatives as recommended by Executive Director Sanchez, attached.
PSERB Resolution 2025-49
Re: Interim Executive Director
June 13, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and appoints Benjamin Cotton as Interim Executive Director until such time as a permanent Executive Director is duly appointed and onboard. Mr. Cotton shall serve in this capacity while maintaining his duties as Chief Investment Officer at his existing salary level.
PSERB Resolution 2025-50
Re: Retirement of Executive Director Terrill “Terri” J. Sanchez
June 13, 2025
Whereas Executive Director Terrill “Terri” J. Sanchez is retiring from the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) after nearly four decades of trailblazing Commonwealth service on Friday, June 13, 2025; and
Whereas Ms. Sanchez has served with distinction in many capacities, including as Executive Director of PSERS, Executive Director of the State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS), and Deputy Executive Director of PSERS; and
Whereas Ms. Sanchez was the first woman to serve as Executive Director of PSERS and SERS since the systems were legislatively established, respectively, in 1917 and 1923; and
Whereas Ms. Sanchez left a lasting legacy at PSERS, leading PSERS through a period of institutional renewal by spearheading major initiatives, including revising the agency’s mission, vision, and values statements, supporting the development of a new strategic plan, and modernizing the pension administration system, which enhanced member services; and
Whereas under Ms. Sanchez’s guidance, PSERS strengthened agency governance, improved transparency, and enhanced enterprise-wide risk and compliance structures; and
Whereas Ms. Sanchez facilitated the Board’s evaluation of existing governance recommendations and the adoption of structural improvements, including streamlining of Board committees, development of clear charters and work plans, and creation of formal position descriptions for Board leadership roles; and
Whereas Ms. Sanchez has always led with warmth, wisdom and goodwill; and,
Now therefore RESOLVED, that the PSERS Board of Trustees hereby thanks and expresses sincere appreciation to Ms. Sanchez for her dedicated service to PSERS and shares best wishes for her well-earned retirement.
Richard Vague
Public School Employees’ Retirement Board Chair
PSERB Resolution 2025-51
Re: RFP #2025-02 Retiree Dental Benefits for the Health Options Program
July 14, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Health Care Committee and engages Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for RFP #2025-02 Retiree Dental Plan for the Health Options Program. The final terms and conditions of the contract are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Health Insurance Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-52
Re: RFP #2025-03 Retiree Vision Benefits for the Health Options Program
July 14, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Health Care Committee and engages EyeMed for RFP #2025-03 Retiree Vision Plan for the Health Options Program. The final terms and conditions of the contract are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Health Insurance Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-53
Re: Amendments to Committee Charters
August 21, 2025
WHEREAS, pursuant to the Committee Charters, each Committee is required to review its Charter every three years and, if applicable, make recommendations for changes to the Board in collaboration with staff and the Governance and Administration Committee;
WHEREAS, the Committees reviewed their charters and made recommended changes for the Board to consider; and
WHEREAS, on August 5, 2025, advance written notice of the proposed amendments to the Committee Charters was provided by the Chair of the Governance and Administration Committee to members of the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) pursuant to the Statement of Organization Bylaws, and Other Procedures, Article VIII: Section 8.1: Amendments.
RESOLVED, that the Board accepts the recommendation of the Committees and adopts the proposed amendments to the Committee Charters, as attached.
PSERB Resolution 2025-54
Re: Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Policy Statement
August 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee and rescinds the existing Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Reporting and Investigation Policy and replaces it with the Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Policy Statement, attached, to be reissued every calendar year to staff by the Executive Director.
PSERB Resolution 2025-55
Re: CLA SOC1 Type 2 Audit Report
August 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Audit, Compliance, and Risk Committee and approves the SOC 1 Type II report (the “Report”) and directs management to execute the management responses identified in the Report and regularly provide to the ACR Committee progress reports on addressing said management responses.
PSERB Resolution 2025-56
Re: Compliance Program Staffing Complement
August 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee and authorizes staff to take the appropriate actions as necessary to request for the FY26/27 an increase to the complement of the Office of Chief Counsel to include an additional Attorney 1 or Attorney 2 to work predominantly in the Enterprise Compliance Function, reporting to the Chief Compliance Officer.
PSERB Resolution 2025-57
Re: Park Square US Loan Partners 1, L.P.
August 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and commits an amount not to exceed $100 million, to Park Square Capital U.S, Loan Partners I LP and/or related investment vehicles, and up to $75 million to a strategic co-investment vehicle investing alongside PSERS’ existing Park Square strategy commitments, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses in accordance with the recommendation of Sean T. Sarraf, Portfolio Manager and Aksia, LLC.
The final terms and conditions of the investment are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-58
Re: DIF Infrastructure Fund VIII SCSp
August 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and commits an amount not to exceed €100 million, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, to DIF Infrastructure Fund VIII SCSp, and/or related investment vehicles in accordance with the recommendation of Cody Steele, Portfolio Manager and Aksia, LLC.
The final terms and conditions of the investment are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-59
Re: Park Square Capital (“PSC”), Relationship Level Delegation
August 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Investment Committee and delegates the authority to the Chief Investment Officer in his discretion to commit new or additional sums to private markets investment vehicles managed by Park Square Capital (“PSC”) and/or their affiliates, subject to each of the following constraints:
a. Any new or additional commitments must be compliant with the External Managerexposure risk limits outlined in the Private Markets Asset Class Policy.
b. For any new or additional commitments, PSERS total Private Markets Exposure (“NAVand unfunded”) to PSC shall not represent more than 10% of PSERS Total PrivateMarkets target allocation.
c. Each individual new or additional commitment to PSC shall not exceed 1.5% of PSERSTotal Private Markets target allocation.
Utilization of this delegated authority is subject to the notification and periodic reporting as prescribed within the External Manager Due Diligence and Monitoring Policy and this delegation prospectively supersedes and nullifies any prior grants of discretion by way of board resolutions related to PSC.
The final terms and conditions of new or additional commitments authorized under this delegation are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contracts.
PSERB Resolution 2025-60
Re: Special Elections Provider Procurement
August 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the “Board”) adopts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and engages Election-America, Inc., d/b/a YESElections, to provide Special Election services for a term not to exceed one (1) year.
The final terms and conditions of the contract are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Deputy Executive Director for Administration, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing contract.
PSERB Resolution 2025-61
Re: Board Elections Policy
August 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and adopts the changes to the Board Elections Policy, attached.
PSERB Resolution 2025-62
Re: Board Education Policy
August 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee and adopts the changes to the Board Education Policy, attached.
PSERB Resolution 2025-63
Re: Account of Maylath, K., Docket No. 2023-07
August 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that in the matter of Kathleen A. Maylath, Docket No. 2023-07, the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) hereby accepts the recommendation of the Benefits and Appeals Committee and adopts the proposed Opinion and Order of the Board.
PSERB Resolution 2025-64
Re: 2026 Revised HOP Medical and Medical Rx Plans and Rates
August 21, 2025
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Health Care Committee and adopts the revised monthly premium rates listed in the attached charts for the HOP Medical Plan, HOP Value Medical Plan, the HOP Medicare Plus Rx Plan, and the HOP Medicare Standard Rx Plan effective January 1, 2026 for plan year 2026.
The attached charts will be made public on October 1, 2025 pursuant to the marketing requirements and related provisions of the Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit rules (Chapter 42 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Parts 422 and 423).