Asset Allocation & Performance

PSERS' assets have grown from $6 billion in 1982 to $72.8 billion as of June 30, 2023.
- A Listing of PSERS’ Investment Managers, Advisors, and Partnerships as of June 30, 2024
- PSERS detailed asset allocation - Overview of the Investment Portfolio as of June 30, 2024
- PSERS Annualized Total Fund Performance (Net of Fees) as of June 30, 2024 (private markets and real estate performance is one quarter lagged)
- PSERS Annualized Total Fund Performance (Net of Fees) by Individual Manager as of June 30, 2024 (private markets and real estate performance is one quarter lagged)
- Fiscal Year Report: PSERS Total Fund Fiscal Period Performance (Net of Fees) as of June 30, 2024
- History of PSERS' Market Rates of Return
- PSERS Private Markets Combined Portfolio Report as of March 31, 2024
- Absolute Return Holdings and Performance as of June 30, 2024