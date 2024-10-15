Social Justice Lunch & Learn Series

Skip to agency navigation
    The Social Justice Lunch and Learns is a brown bag series developed to offer convenient, engaging, and practical competency development sessions for the PHRC staff, civil rights and human rights stakeholders and people of the Commonwealth. It is essential that all of us who are committed to justice, work to ensure that we are addressing those harmful systems that impact people on a macro, mezzo and micro level.​

    PHRC virtual Lunch & Learn

    Upcoming PHRC Social Justice Lunch & Learn

    Destroying Dreams: The Settlement that Endangers Minority Homebuyers featuring Bill Flagg

    Destroying Dreams: The Settlement that Endangers Minority Homebuyers

    • Wednesday, November 20, 2024
    • 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
    • Teams Meeting 
    • SPEAKER: 
      • Bill Flagg, Broker Associate, ERA Queen City Realty
    2024 events

    October 15, 2024

    Language Equity for Social Change

    Featuring Eliz Nestorov, CGW, MidPenn Legal Services.

    Language Equity for Social Change
    September 26, 2024

    2024 Title IX Controversy: Continued Sex Based Discrimination Protections Under the PHRA

    Featuring Kristina Moon, Senior Staff Attorney, Education Law Center-PA, Philadelphia Office

    2024 Title IX Controversy: Continued Sex Based Discrimination Protections Under the PHRA

