Three Commissioners for the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission confirmed

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission today announced the confirmation of three new commissioners: Michael D. Hardiman of Downingtown, Curtis Jones, Jr. of Philadelphia, and Mayur Patel of Harrisburg. Governor Wolf appointed all three commissioners and they were confirmed by the Senate.

“Each of our new commissioners brings different backgrounds and experiences that will assist us in continuing to protect the civil rights of all Pennsylvanians,” stated JoAnn Edwards, Executive Director. “We look forward to having these new commissioners’ participation and input in the work of the commission.”



Michael Hardiman was confirmed on May 10, 2016. Hardiman currently serves as Of Counsel to the Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity (PLSE), a non-profit corporation that works in the community to reduce negative collateral consequences for those who have interacted with the Pennsylvania Criminal Justice System. Prior to PLSE, Hardiman worked at the PHRC as an attorney since 1979 and served as Chief Counsel from 2005 to 2012. Hardiman’s term lasts until May 10, 2021.

Curtis Jones, Jr. has served as a Philadelphia City Councilman for three terms. He is the co-founder of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware and also serves presently on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Jones’ five year term lasts until October 25, 2021.

Mayur Patel is co-owner and principal of Laughner Patel Developers, a Harrisburg firm that provides professional real estate development and project management services. Patel also is a Board member of the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation. Patel’s term on the commission will last until October 25, 2021.

Hardiman, Jones and Patel join seven other commissioners on the PHRC. The Commission meets monthly to promote equal opportunity and uphold the state civil rights of Pennsylvanians.



For more information on the PHRC, visit www.phrc.pa.gov.

