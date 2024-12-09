Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    PHRC to visit Embassy of the Czech Republic

    Participating in the annual Human Rights Day breakfast

    December 09, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – Several staff members with The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) will visit Embassy of the Czech Republic to attend the embassy’s Human Rights Day breakfast.

    “December 10 is International Human Rights Day,” said PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW. “This visit not only affirms our commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms of all Pennsylvanians, but it also aligns with the PHRC social justice global initiative. Everyone deserves to live, work, pray, and learn free from discrimination. The PHRC will never stop working to protect the rights of the marginalized. For the past few years.”

    WHAT: Annual Human Rights Day Breakfast

    WHO:

    PHRC Housing & Commercial Property Director Caroline Eister

    PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Director Sheryl Meck

    PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Coordinator Joshua Nix

    PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Coordinator Omar Henriquez

    PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Coordinator Montrell Smooth

    PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Coordinator Hector Torres-Diaz

    WHEN:

    TOMORROW, Tuesday, December 10, 2024

    WHERE:

    Embassy of the Czech Republic

    3900 Spring of Freedom St. NW, Washington D.C.

    During this visit, the PHRC staff will participate in a one-hour discussion of the human relations situation in the United States, specifically in Pennsylvania.

    “This partnership with the Embassy of the Czech Repubic is an opportunity for the PHRC to discuss human rights issues not only here in Pennsylvania but around the world,” said PHRC Special Assistant Zulay Rojas. “This will be a meeting of like-minded people working for change to provide social justice for all people.”

    About the PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website. Follow the PHRC on XFacebookInstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

