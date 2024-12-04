Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    PHRC to host ‘No Hate in Our State’ town hall in Washington County

    December 04, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA -The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) will host a “No Hate in Our State” town hall. These town halls bridge divides and foster understanding in our communities. It provides an open forum where residents, activists, and others can come together to voice their concerns, learn about their rights, and begin the healing process. Register in advance to let the PHRC know you can make it. 

    WHAT: “No Hate in Our State” Town Hall

    WHO:

    • Augusta Goll, Charleroi resident & entrepreneur
    • Emily Holmes, Senior State Program Officer, Pennsylvania, Resilient States Project, Common Ground USA
    • David Gattling, President, Washington County NAACP Branch
    • Joseph Manning, Charleroi Borough Manager
    • Chad Dion Lassiter, PHRC Executive Director
    • Sheryl Meck, PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division Director
    • Moderator: Omar Henriquez, PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Coordinator

    WHEN: Wednesday, December 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

    WHERE:

    Dee’s Event Center

    514 McKean Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022

    About the PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website. Follow the PHRC on XFacebookInstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

    ###

     

    PHRC Media Contact Details

    Amanda Brothman

    Communications Director 771-856-5971
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Media