PHRC to host ‘No Hate in Our State’ town hall in Washington County

Harrisburg, PA -The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) will host a “No Hate in Our State” town hall. These town halls bridge divides and foster understanding in our communities. It provides an open forum where residents, activists, and others can come together to voice their concerns, learn about their rights, and begin the healing process. Register in advance to let the PHRC know you can make it.

WHAT: “No Hate in Our State” Town Hall

WHO:

Augusta Goll, Charleroi resident & entrepreneur

Emily Holmes, Senior State Program Officer, Pennsylvania, Resilient States Project, Common Ground USA

David Gattling, President, Washington County NAACP Branch

Joseph Manning, Charleroi Borough Manager

Chad Dion Lassiter, PHRC Executive Director

Sheryl Meck, PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division Director

Moderator: Omar Henriquez, PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Coordinator

WHEN: Wednesday, December 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Dee’s Event Center

514 McKean Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022

About the PHRC: The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit illegal discrimination. To file a complaint, call 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website. Follow the PHRC on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

###