PHRC to Convene Investigatory Hearing on Grandview Golf Course Incident

Harrisburg, PA – Chad Dion Lassiter, newly appointed Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, announced today that the Commission has approved the convening of an investigatory hearing related to the ongoing issues of racial tension growing out of the recent treatment of five African American golfers at the Grandview Golf Course in York County.

Mr. Lassiter noted that Section 8.1 of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, entitled “Investigatory Hearings Relating to Racial Problems,” provides statutory authority for the Commission to convene such hearings. As set forth in the statute: “The purpose of the hearing shall be to resolve the problem promptly by the gathering of all the facts from all the interested parties and making such recommendations as may be necessary.”

The statute further provides that: “Should the recommendations made by the Commission not be accepted within a reasonable time the Commission may, with the consent of eight members, on its own behalf initiate a complaint and … proceed the same as where a complaint has been filed.”