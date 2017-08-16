PHRC Statement on Charlottesville

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) condemns the racist and hateful actions of neo-Nazi groups, white supremacists and the KKK carried out this past weekend in Charlottesville. The PHRC and its commissioners stand in complete solidarity with the residents of Charlottesville and its local government officials in their efforts to fight discrimination, bigotry and intolerance.



Hate groups have no place in Pennsylvania. PHRC is here to support any community or group that is targeted or experiences demonstrations of hate and bias and we will use our full enforcement authority against such acts of discrimination.

PHRC calls upon everyone with a voice who is committed to justice and equality to stand strong against racism and hateful actions.

Diversity is our important strength. Our diverse cultures and differences as well as our shared experiences help create the great commonwealth we live in.

PHRC has been protecting the citizens of Pennsylvania from discrimination since 1955. The PHRC continues to strive to ensure that all individuals in Pennsylvania will live, work, and learn free from unlawful discrimination.

# # #

