​HARRISBURG- As Pennsylvania's civil rights leading agency the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) mission is clearly aligned with the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King. PHRC not only enforces Pennsylvania's civil rights laws that protect against unlawful discrimination, we promote equal opportunity for all.



In recognition of the MLK Day, Executive Director of PHRC and National Expert on Race Relations, Chad Dion Lassiter will be the keynote speaker at Bethel AME Church in Carlisle PA's 6th Annual MLK Commemorative Luncheon on Saturday, January 11 beginning at 1:00pm.

"The Triple Evils of Poverty, Racism and Militarism that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke about is still active today" Lassiter said. "We must continue to address all forms of inequality and build protective factors against ensuing hate" Executive Director Lassiter continued.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Robin Bell pttzeta92@gmail.com or 717-422-5727.