PA Human Relations Commission construction completed on Philadelphia Office

​Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) today announced construction has been completed on its Philadelphia Regional Office at 110 North 8th Street, Philadelphia. This office will be open for business on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

PHRC consolidated the work space at 110 North 8th Street in order to save money. The PHRC will now be sharing office space with Governor Tom Wolf’s Philadelphia Regional Office.



“Over the past several years, the PHRC has had a decrease in funding and we continue to look for ways to be as cost efficient as possible,” said JoAnn Edwards Executive Director. “This consolidation of work space will allow the agency to decrease the amount of money we spend on monthly rent and give us the ability to use it toward other agency costs.

We welcome the opportunity to share office space with the governor’s regional office staff.”

The PHRC is the state agency that is charged with upholding Pennsylvania’s anti-discrimination laws and promoting equal opportunity for all Commonwealth residents.

For information on discrimination or how to file a complaint, visit www.phrc.pa.gov.