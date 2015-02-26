Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission ordered Capitol Installation Corporation, of Harrisburg, Dauphin County, to pay more than $14,310 to former employee Tammie Lynn Gibson, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, for retaliating against her for objecting to what she felt was sexual harassment. The order took effect Feb. 24.

Gibson filed a retaliation complaint alleging that the company fired her because she had objected to sexual harassment, then refused to reinstate her. The commission held a public hearing after its investigation found sufficient information to support her retaliation claims and the parties were not willing to settle.

“Pennsylvania employers must remember that it is illegal to retaliate against employees who oppose discrimination,” Executive Director JoAnn Edwards said. “Every workplace should have clear, well-communicated policies in place to let employees know how to resolve grievances.



“Employees should know their rights and cannot legally be punished for objecting to treatment they believe is illegal.”



The commission ordered the company to cease retaliating against employees who oppose discrimination, and to pay Gibson $12,834, plus interest, for lost pay. To date, the interest brings the award to more than $14,310.



The company has 30 days to report to the commission on how it will comply with the order.



Learn more about pregnancy discrimination, employee rights and employer responsibilities at www.phrc.state.pa.us.



