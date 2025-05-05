Skip to agency navigation
    Factors Considered for Clemency

    There are no specific eligibility requirements for clemency to be granted. All five Board members can reference the information that they feel is most important when reviewing applications.


    Learn about the factors that the Board of Pardons may consider when reviewing your application.

    What questions should I answer?

    Including details in your application on how your life has changed since the offense can support your request for clemency.

    These questions may be helpful to consider as you complete your application:

    • How much time has passed since the crime(s)?
    • What positive changes have you made in your life since the offense(s)?
    • Why are you hoping to receive clemency?
    • What is the impact on the victim(s) of the offense(s)?

    How can I answer these questions? 

    Submitting information that demonstrates how your life has changed since the conviction(s) can help your application. 

    Write a personal statement

    You can use this part of the application to share your story and explain why you are seeking clemency.

    Collect testimonials and letters of support

    If you have individuals who wish to show their support, they may attend alongside you during your virtual hearing. Due to time constraints, they should express their support in writing in advance of the hearing. Letters of support should be submitted to the Board of Pardons by email or mail at least two weeks before the hearing. You can submit letters of support after filing your application.

    Submit certificates and diplomas of education or training

    The Board may consider how you have made positive changes to your life since the offense. If you have completed education and training, you can share your accomplishments in support of your application. Examples of this include:

    • High school equivalency diploma
    • Job training programs
    • Licenses or certifications
    • College courses or credits completed
    • College degree

    Who will decide my application? 

    The Board of Pardons has five members who will review your clemency. This includes the Lieutenant Governor, the Attorney General, and three members appointed by the Governor. The three appointed members must have the consent of the majority of the Senate. The Pennsylvania Constitution requires that the Board include a:

    • Crime victim
    • Corrections expert
    • Doctor of medicine, psychiatrist, or psychologist

    The Board of Pardons determines whether there is good reason to recommend clemency to the Governor.

    Learn about the Board

    Apply for clemency

    If you have been convicted of a crime, you may apply for clemency to request forgiveness or reduce the legal penalty or punishment.

