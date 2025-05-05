About the investigation

In advance of the interview, a report of your criminal history and driving violations will be generated. You will be contacted to arrange a phone interview to gather more information for your application for clemency. The interview should take less than an hour.

Failure to make yourself available for the interview, or to provide the requested information, will result in your application being administratively withdrawn.

Prepare for the investigations interview

The following topics may be discussed during your present status interview with a parole auditor from the Department of Corrections. Please come to the interview prepared to discuss this information.

Residence history



List of the addresses where you have lived in the past five years

Marital status and family composition

Date of marriage, if applicable

Spouse’s prior name, if applicable

Number of adult and minor children for which you are obligated to provide financial support

Employment

You will be asked about your current employer. If you have been employed at your current job for less than a year, you must provide the same information for your prior employer. This includes:

Employer’s name

Start date

Job title

Salary

Full-time or part-time

Explain the type of work that you do

Resources and indebtedness

Do you receive any monthly income or assistance outside of, or instead of, regular employment? For example, pension, alimony, child support, unemployment compensation, social security income (SSI), social security disability insurance (SSDI), or any other form of public assistance

Total household income

Estimated total outstanding debt

Are there fines, costs, and restitution related to your conviction paid in full? If not, what is the outstanding balance and when is the last time you made a payment? If you are unable to pay, please provide detailed explanation of what your specific challenges are.

Education

This may include all high school, college, trade school, or career certification programs, including:

Name of school or program

Area of study

When did you attend?

What degree, diploma, certification, or license did you obtain, if any?

Military history

If you have served in the military, you may need:

Your military service records, specifically the DD214

Information on type of separation or discharge

References

It is optional to provide references during the investigations process. You may provide up to three personal and/or professional references. These references will be contacted by phone.

If you have more than three references, the others should write letters on your behalf. Letters of support can be shared with the parole auditor or directly to the Board of Pardons by email or mail.



Special conditions and voluntary treatment

Have you ever completed a drug/alcohol or mental health evaluation? If yes, was treatment recommended and did you complete it?

Have you ever participated in Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), or Narcotics Anonymous (NA)? If yes, where and how often did you attend? What was your level of participation?

Have you ever completed any other programs, such as Alcohol Highway Safety School, anger management, parenting or domestic violence classes, Victim Impact Panel, or Court Reporting Network? If yes, where and how often did you attend? What was your level of participation?



Details related to the offense

Detailed information on the events leading to your arrest

Police contact

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime since your conviction? If yes, please provide the date of the event, the name of the police department, and the reason for the arrest/charge



Reason for requesting clemency

Why would receiving a pardon help you?

Additional information