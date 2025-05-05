Apply for Clemency

About clemency

There are two types of clemency granted in Pennsylvania, pardons and commutations.

Pardons

A pardon can relieve applicants of the consequences of conviction for a crime. A pardon is considered total forgiveness from the Commonwealth. It restores the rights and privileges forfeited on account of the offense. After you are pardoned, you can deny that you were ever convicted of the crime on future job applications.

Commutations

A commutation is the reduction of a legal penalty or punishment. It reduces the court-imposed sentence but does not erase the conviction.