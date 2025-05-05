What the Board does
The Board of Pardons is a constitutionally created entity that has the authority to make recommendations to the Governor for executive clemency, including:
- Pardons
- Commutations of sentences
Those who apply for clemency have already been convicted and sentenced through the judicial process. The Board of Pardons determines whether there is good reason to recommend clemency to the Governor.
The Governor cannot bypass the Board of Pardons procedures and cannot grant clemency for special circumstances. He may grant clemency only upon a favorable recommendation by the Board of Pardons. The Governor does not need to accept the recommendation of the Board of Pardons.
Rules and regulations
The Board operates by the following authorities and legal provisions:
Board composition
The Board of Pardons has five members. This includes the Lieutenant Governor, the Attorney General, and three members appointed by the Governor. The three appointed members must have the consent of the majority of the Senate. The Pennsylvania Constitution requires that the Board include a:
- Crime victim
- Corrections
- Doctor of medicine, psychiatrist, or psychologist
Current Board members
- Board Chairman: Honorable Austin Davis, Lieutenant Governor
- Honorable David Sunday, Attorney General
- Honorable Marsha H. Grayson, Esquire, Victim Representative: Term expires November 30, 2027
- Honorable Harris Gubernick, Corrections Expert: Term expires November 30, 2029
- Vacant
The Board Secretary, Shelley Watson, oversees the management of the Board’s activities. She acts as a liaison between the Board, applicants, and the public.
Factors considered by the Board
The Board of Pardons considers several factors when determining whether clemency should be recommended.
Board history
The power to pardon has been a part of Pennsylvania's constitution since its inception. The Charter of Pennsylvania in 1681 granted William Penn the authority to pardon crimes, except treason and murder. The state constitutions of 1790 and 1838 gave the Governor extensive powers to issue pardons and remit fines, with Governor William Findley using this power extensively during his term from 1817 to 1820.
However, ongoing suspicions of abuse led to significant reforms in 1872 when the Pennsylvania Constitutional Convention established the Board of Pardons to impose checks on the Governor's pardoning power. This Board, initially composed of four members including the Lieutenant Governor and the Attorney General, has evolved to include five members and requires unanimous consent to recommend commutation of life or death sentences. This structure was last amended in 1997 to specify the composition and voting requirements of the Board.
Frequently asked questions
The Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General serve on the Board for the duration of their terms as elected officials. The remaining three Board members are selected by the Governor, with the consent of a majority of the members elected to the Senate, and serve six year terms.
The Board of Pardons does not review non-criminal cases, impeachment cases, or juvenile cases.
The Board of Pardons tracks the number of pardons granted in Pennsylvania, dating back to 1971. Our statistics page includes a breakdown of the data by gubernatorial administration. We update the statistics multiple times a year to reflect the status of applications and recommendations made by the Board as well as actions taken by the Governor based on the Board’s recommendations.
The Board of Pardons meets multiple times a year, in accordance with a calendar set by the Board Secretary. Public hearing and merit review dates are posted publicly on our website. The hearings can be watched via live stream on the day of the hearing.