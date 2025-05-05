What the Board does

The Board of Pardons is a constitutionally created entity that has the authority to make recommendations to the Governor for executive clemency, including:

Pardons

Commutations of sentences

Those who apply for clemency have already been convicted and sentenced through the judicial process. The Board of Pardons determines whether there is good reason to recommend clemency to the Governor.

The Governor cannot bypass the Board of Pardons procedures and cannot grant clemency for special circumstances. He may grant clemency only upon a favorable recommendation by the Board of Pardons. The Governor does not need to accept the recommendation of the Board of Pardons.

