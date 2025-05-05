Hearing Schedule

Types of hearings
- Merit review: The Board completes a preliminary evaluation of applications. The Board votes on whether the applicant should move forward to a public hearing.
- Public hearing: The Board reviews the cases of applicants and votes to decide whether an application should be recommended to receive clemency from the Governor.
PENNSYLVANIA BOARD OF PARDONS
Pursuant to 18 Pa. C.S. §9125 (a)(1), all questions relating to the criminal history record information associated with the below applicants should be directed to the Board of Pardons office at bophearings@pa.gov or (717) 787-2596.
COMMONWEALTH OF THE PA BOARD OF PARDONS
2025 Session Calendar
Please note: Scheduled sessions are subject to change as deemed necessary by the Board.
No results found for “”
We couldn't find anything matching your search. Here are a few tips to improve your results:
- Check Your Spelling: Make sure all words are spelled correctly.
- Use Different Keywords:Try using alternative names or terms for what you're searching for.
- Clear Filters:Remove any filters that might be limiting your search results.
Sort & Filter
Sort
Filter
How to watch live hearings
Hearings are streamed live on PAcast. The live stream will begin at the start of the hearing, typically 9 a.m.
What to expect as an applicant
It’s important to come prepared to your Board of Pardons hearing. We recommend that applicants review our guide to the hearing process.
Frequently asked questions
The number of cases reviewed by the Board at each hearing varies.
Merit reviews: These sessions include hundreds of cases. The Board votes on which of the cases presented have the merit to warrant a public hearing. Although hundreds of names are called, this session is shorter because there is no case discussion.
Public hearings: Each hearing day is broken into two sessions of roughly 20 applicants. The Board generally reviews between 35 and 50 cases during each public hearing day. Over the span of three-day public hearings, the Board will review about 140 pardon cases.
The Board of Pardons holds approximately six merit reviews and six public hearings a year. However, this is subject to the discretion of the Board.