Hearing Schedule

The number of cases reviewed by the Board at each hearing varies.

Merit reviews: These sessions include hundreds of cases. The Board votes on which of the cases presented have the merit to warrant a public hearing. Although hundreds of names are called, this session is shorter because there is no case discussion.

Public hearings: Each hearing day is broken into two sessions of roughly 20 applicants. The Board generally reviews between 35 and 50 cases during each public hearing day. Over the span of three-day public hearings, the Board will review about 140 pardon cases.