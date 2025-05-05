What to expect on hearing day

All Board of Pardons public hearings and merit review sessions are held virtually. You will receive a link to join the session via Zoom when your hearing is scheduled. An agenda is also prepared, listing each application that will be heard at the public session. It is published on our website in advance of the public session.

During your hearing

When you join the hearing on Zoom, you will be placed in the waiting room until the Board is ready to hear your case. Once the session begins, the Lieutenant Governor will provide opening remarks. If you’d like to follow along with the hearing while you wait, you can watch the live stream. You must turn off the live stream once your case is called to avoid audio feedback.

When your name is called, the Board may ask you questions about your case.

Legal representation

You do not need a lawyer to apply for clemency. If you choose to have a lawyer represent you, they may request permission to speak after you.