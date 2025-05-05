How to prepare
Review your application
We recommend reviewing your application to re-familiarize yourself with the information you shared for consideration by the Board.
Prepare your supporters
If you have individuals who wish to show their support, they may attend alongside you during your virtual hearing. Due to time constraints, they should express their support in writing in advance of the hearing. Letters of support should be submitted to the Board of Pardons by email or mail at least two weeks before the hearing.
Test your technology
You will need access to a device and the internet.
Before your hearing, do the following to make sure you’re ready:
- Charge your device
- Download Zoom on your device and complete installation before your hearing
- Check your internet access in the location where you plan to join the hearing
Find a quiet location
It’s important that the Board can hear and see you. We recommend attending the hearing from a quiet location.
If you are driving a vehicle while waiting for your case to be called, please pull over and join the hearing from a safe location.
Don’t have access to a device or internet?
We recommend exploring these options that may have computers available for you to use:
- Your public library
- Some stores have rental workstations available
- Contact your local state legislator to see if they can help
What to expect on hearing day
All Board of Pardons public hearings and merit review sessions are held virtually. You will receive a link to join the session via Zoom when your hearing is scheduled. An agenda is also prepared, listing each application that will be heard at the public session. It is published on our website in advance of the public session.
During your hearing
When you join the hearing on Zoom, you will be placed in the waiting room until the Board is ready to hear your case. Once the session begins, the Lieutenant Governor will provide opening remarks. If you’d like to follow along with the hearing while you wait, you can watch the live stream. You must turn off the live stream once your case is called to avoid audio feedback.
When your name is called, the Board may ask you questions about your case.
Legal representation
You do not need a lawyer to apply for clemency. If you choose to have a lawyer represent you, they may request permission to speak after you.
Experiencing technical difficulties?
If you are having technical difficulties during the hearing, the session moderator will place you back in the waiting room so you can resolve the issue. The moderator will come back to you at the end of the session to try again. If you are still having technical issues, your case may be continued to another hearing day or session.
Board vote
Once all cases have been reviewed, the Board will vote on whether the applicants should be recommended for clemency.
Potential outcomes
The ultimate decision to accept or reject the recommendation made by the Board of Pardons is at the discretion of the Governor.
There are four potential outcomes for cases after the public hearing:
- Application Recommended: The Board recommends to the Governor that clemency be granted.
- Application Denied: Clemency will not be granted at this time.
- Held Under Advisement: Board Member may make a motion to hold a case under advisement. If the motion is seconded, a vote will be taken to hold the case under advisement until a future time. This could be done for various reasons if the Board is not prepared to vote on a case. You will be advised if we need additional information from you.
- Conditional Recommendation: In some cases, a Board Member may make a motion to recommend an application to the Governor but make it conditional based on a specific factor. This may include conditions to help ensure applicants remain crime-free after clemency is granted. If the motion is seconded, a vote will be taken to add conditional language to the recommendation to the Governor.
You are not required to attend the public vote. You will be notified in writing of the results of the public vote regarding your application for clemency.
After your hearing
If your case is recommended for clemency during a public hearing, your application will move forward for the Governor's decision. The Governor is not required to review clemency applications in any specific time frame.
Frequently asked questions
We're here to help you feel ready for your hearing. If you have additional questions, please contact the Board of Pardons.
No. All Board of Pardon hearings are held virtually.
If a hearing is granted, the following individuals and agencies will be notified of the time and place of the hearing:
- Applicant/Representative
- Department of Corrections
- District Attorney, President Judge
- Victim(s) or Victim(s) Next of Kin
- Public notification in the county where an applicant committed the crime(s) for which they are seeking clemency. At least one week prior to the public hearing, notice will be published stating the applicant’s name, the institution in which the applicant is confined (if applicable), and the time and place of the hearing. This is required for every application to be heard by the Board.
Applicants will receive notice by mail of their hearing date after the merit review. If you provided an email address when submitting your application, you will receive notice by email as well.
It is difficult to predict how long an applicant can expect to wait. Each case is unique and may require different levels of questioning from the Board. Unexpected technical issues may also impact your wait time.
Because applicants sometimes do not show up on hearing day, or have difficulties connecting, your case may be called sooner than you expect once the session starts. It is very important that you actively monitor the Zoom while you are in the waiting room. When it is your time to be questioned by the Board, you cannot join the hearing from the live stream. You must use the Zoom link to join the hearing that is provided to you in advance by the Board of Pardons.
If you are having technical issues, the session moderator will place you back in the waiting room so you can resolve the problem. The moderator will come back to you at the end of the session to try again. If you are still having technical issues, your case may be continued to another hearing day or session.
If your issue is related to audio or video issues on Zoom, we recommend you troubleshoot your issue through Zoom’s support center.
We Can’t See You: During your hearing the Board must be able to see you.
- Does your device have a camera?
- If so, is the camera enabled and working properly?
- If you are using a laptop device, make sure the lens cover is open.
We Can't Hear You: During your hearing the Board may have questions for you.
- Does your device have a microphone?
- If so, is the microphone enabled and working properly?
You Can't Hear Us: During your hearing the Board may discuss your case and have questions.
- Does your device use speakers?
- Are your speakers turned on?
- Do you have the volume turned up?
We Hear Delays & Feedback: Typically, this happens when you have more than one instance of the session running at a time.
- Do you have the session running on multiple devices? If so, close all instances except the one you are currently using.
- Do you have the session running in multiple tabs of the browser? If so, close all tabs on your browser except for the one you are currently using.
We recommend troubleshooting issues through Zoom’s support center.
Some people equate hearings of the Board of Pardons with a formal hearing before a Court of Law. Board hearings are not formal, but informal. Individuals who come before the Board are not sworn in or cross-examined.
Generally, you can file a new application for clemency. If your circumstances have changed significantly, you may be able to offer information that will justify a reconsideration of the Board’s denial.
Submit a reconsideration request
This is a request to the Board to reconsider any decision made. The applicant must show significant change in circumstances since the application was reviewed by the Board, or other compelling reason to justify reconsideration. Dissatisfaction with the Board’s decision is not grounds to request reconsideration.
Re-apply for clemency
After being denied clemency, you must wait 12 months from the date of the decision on your previous application to re-apply.
If your application has been denied twice, you must wait 24 months from the last adverse decision to re-apply.