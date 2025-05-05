Governor Shapiro (2023 - Present)
Heard by Board of Pardons
|46
Recommended to the Governor
|15
Granted by the Governor
|15 (3 Females)
Governor Wolf (2015 - 2022)
Heard by Board of Pardons
|114
Recommended to the Governor
|55
Granted by the Governor
|55 (5 females)
Governor Corbett (2011 - 2014)
Heard by Board of Pardons
|2
Recommended to the Governor
|0
Granted by the Governor
|0
Governor Rendell (2003 - 2010)
Heard by Board of Pardons
|11
Recommended to the Governor
|5
Granted by the Governor
|5
Governor Schweiker (2001 - 2002)
Heard by Board of Pardons
|2
Recommended to the Governor
|1
Granted by the Governor
|1
Governor Ridge (1995 - 2001)
Heard by Board of Pardons
|15
Recommended to the Governor
|4
Granted by the Governor
|0
Governor Casey (1987 - 1994)
Heard by Board of Pardons
|249
Recommended to the Governor
|118
Granted by the Governor
|27 (2 females)
Governor Thornburgh (1979 - 1986)
Heard by Board of Pardons
|375
Recommended to the Governor
|75
Granted by the Governor
|7
Governor Shapp (1971 - 1978)
Heard by Board of Pardons
|733
Recommended to the Governor
|267
Granted by the Governor
|251 (7 females)