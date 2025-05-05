Skip to agency navigation
    Board of Pardons

    Commutation of Life Sentences: 1971 - Present

    All figures generated by the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, as of December 5th, 2025.

    Governor Shapiro (2023 - Present)

    Heard by Board of Pardons

    		 46

    Recommended to the Governor

    		 15

    Granted by the Governor

    		     15   (3 Females)

    Governor Wolf (2015 - 2022)

    Heard by Board of Pardons

    		     114     

    Recommended to the Governor

    		55

    Granted by the Governor

    		     55  (5 females)     

    Governor Corbett (2011 - 2014)

    Heard by Board of Pardons

    		     2     

    Recommended to the Governor

    		0

    Granted by the Governor

    		     0     

    Governor Rendell (2003 - 2010)

    Heard by Board of Pardons

    		     11     

    Recommended to the Governor

    		5

    Granted by the Governor

    		     5     

    Governor Schweiker (2001 - 2002)

    Heard by Board of Pardons

    		     2     

    Recommended to the Governor

    		 1

    Granted by the Governor

    		     1     

    Governor Ridge (1995 - 2001)

    Heard by Board of Pardons

    		     15     

    Recommended to the Governor

    		4

    Granted by the Governor

    		     0     

    Governor Casey (1987 - 1994)

    Heard by Board of Pardons

    		     249     

    Recommended to the Governor

    		118

    Granted by the Governor

    		     27  (2 females)     

    Governor Thornburgh (1979 - 1986)

    Heard by Board of Pardons

    		     375     

    Recommended to the Governor

    		75

    Granted by the Governor

    		     7     

    Governor Shapp (1971 - 1978)

    Heard by Board of Pardons

    		     733     

    Recommended to the Governor

    		267

    Granted by the Governor

    		     251  (7 females)     