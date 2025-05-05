Skip to agency navigation
    Board of Pardons

    Clemency Statistics by Year: 1999 to Present

    We update the statistics multiple times a year to reflect the status of applications and recommendations made by the Board as well as actions taken by the Governor based on the Board’s recommendations.  

     

    All figures generated by the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, as of December 5th, 2025.

     

    Governor Shapiro (2023 - Present)

        2023    

        2024    

    		     2025    

    Applications Received

    		24202302    2061

    Applications Merit Reviewed

    		1038909   772

    Applications Heard at Public Hearings

    		515618          543

    Pardons Recommended

    		397486          405

    ​Max Off Recommended

    		02            0

    Min/Max Recommended

    		​0
    		0            0

    ​Commutation of Life Recommended

    		​2
    		5            8

     Total Applications Recommended to Governor

    		399493          413        

    Pardons Granted by Governor

    		355416          157  

    Max off Granted by Governor

    		01           0

    Min/Max Granted by Governor

    		00           0 

    Commutation of Life Granted by Governor

    		25           8  

    Total Applications Granted by Governor

    		357422         165 

    Total Applications Denied by Governor

    		3824           0   



    Governor Wolf (2015 - 2022)

         2022     

         2021     

          2020      

          2019     

         2018     

         2017     

         2016     

         2015     

    Applications Received2243194920681049526547449300

    Applications Merit Reviewed

    		658756747527574346502450

    Applications Heard at Public Hearings

    		437527653383320194364154

    Pardons Recommended

    		328434458298271164288112

    ​Max Off Recommended

    		10110000

    Min/Max Recommended

    		169810100

    ​Commutation of Life Recommended

    		9913171122

    ​Applications Denied

    		9678796047287438

    ​     Applications Held Under Advisement   

    		20010001

    Applications Recommended to Governor

    		339449570317272166290114

    Pardons Granted by Governor

    		313428445296269165286110

    Max off Granted by Governor

    		10110000

    Min/Max Granted by Governor

    		169310100

    Commutation of Life Granted by Governor

    		9913191121

    Total Applications Granted by Governor

    		324447552317270167288111

    Total Applications Denied by Governor

    		1261432022

     


    Governor Corbett (2011 - 2014)

     

         2014     

         2013     

          2012      

          2011     

    Applications received

    		208322381526

    Applications merit reviewed

    		397399369330

    Applications heard at public hearings

    		133160154140

    Pardons recommended

    		8411110496

    ​Pardons denied

    		​49484944

    Pardons granted by Governor

    		8114910740

         Total applications denied by Governor     

    		314130

     


    Governor Rendell (2003 - 2011)

     

         2011     

         2010     

          2009      

          2008     

         2007     

         2006     

         2005     

         2004    

         2003     

    Applications received

    		526584590654655668617578564

    Applications merit reviewed

    		330358420510370360360406355

    Applications heard at public hearings

    		140138202227195183183200179

    Pardons recommended

    		97120182194138145140151154

    Min/max recommended

    		000000100

    Commutations of life recommended

    		012000011

    Pardons granted by Governor

    		341641751411819916112346

    Min/max granted by Governor

    		000000100

         Commutation of life granted by Governor     

    		031010000

    Total applications denied by Governor

    		00201113121513

     


    Governor Schweiker (2001 - 2003)

     

         2003     

         2002    

         2001     

    Applications received

    		564488367

    Applications merit reviewed

    		355314275

    Applications heard at public hearings

    		179164138

    Pardons recommended

    		154127122

    Max off recommended

    		010

    Commutations of life recommended

    		100

    ​Pardons denied

    		223415

    Min/max denied

    1

    		01

    Commutation of life denied

    		000

    Pardons granted by Governor

    		83109146

         Total applications denied by Governor     

    		130

     


    Governor Ridge (1999 - 2001)

     

         2001     

         2000    

         1999     

    Applications Received

    		367332261

    Applications Merit Reviewed

    		275245218

    Applications Heard at Public Hearings

    		138104111

    Pardons Recommended

    		1228790

    Max Off Recommended

    		001

         Commutations of Life Recommended     

    		000

    ​Pardons Denied

    		151620

    Min/Max Denied

    1

    		00

    Commutation of Life Denied

    		010

    Pardons Granted by Governor

    		136933

    Total Applications Denied by Governor

    		61519

     