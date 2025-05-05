Governor Shapiro (2023 - Present)
2023
2024
|2025
Applications Received
|2420
|2302
|2061
Applications Merit Reviewed
|1038
|909
|772
Applications Heard at Public Hearings
|515
|618
|543
Pardons Recommended
|397
|486
|405
Max Off Recommended
|0
|2
|0
Min/Max Recommended
|0
|0
|0
Commutation of Life Recommended
|2
|5
|8
Total Applications Recommended to Governor
|399
|493
|413
Pardons Granted by Governor
|355
|416
|157
Max off Granted by Governor
|0
|1
|0
Min/Max Granted by Governor
|0
|0
|0
Commutation of Life Granted by Governor
|2
|5
|8
Total Applications Granted by Governor
|357
|422
|165
Total Applications Denied by Governor
|38
|24
|0
Governor Wolf (2015 - 2022)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
|Applications Received
|2243
|1949
|2068
|1049
|526
|547
|449
|300
Applications Merit Reviewed
|658
|756
|747
|527
|574
|346
|502
|450
Applications Heard at Public Hearings
|437
|527
|653
|383
|320
|194
|364
|154
Pardons Recommended
|328
|434
|458
|298
|271
|164
|288
|112
Max Off Recommended
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Min/Max Recommended
|1
|6
|98
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Commutation of Life Recommended
|9
|9
|13
|17
|1
|1
|2
|2
Applications Denied
|96
|78
|79
|60
|47
|28
|74
|38
Applications Held Under Advisement
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Applications Recommended to Governor
|339
|449
|570
|317
|272
|166
|290
|114
Pardons Granted by Governor
|313
|428
|445
|296
|269
|165
|286
|110
Max off Granted by Governor
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Min/Max Granted by Governor
|1
|6
|93
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Commutation of Life Granted by Governor
|9
|9
|13
|19
|1
|1
|2
|1
Total Applications Granted by Governor
|324
|447
|552
|317
|270
|167
|288
|111
Total Applications Denied by Governor
|12
|6
|14
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
Governor Corbett (2011 - 2014)
2014
2013
2012
2011
Applications received
|208
|322
|381
|526
Applications merit reviewed
|397
|399
|369
|330
Applications heard at public hearings
|133
|160
|154
|140
Pardons recommended
|84
|111
|104
|96
Pardons denied
|49
|48
|49
|44
Pardons granted by Governor
|81
|149
|107
|40
Total applications denied by Governor
|3
|14
|13
|0
Governor Rendell (2003 - 2011)
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Applications received
|526
|584
|590
|654
|655
|668
|617
|578
|564
Applications merit reviewed
|330
|358
|420
|510
|370
|360
|360
|406
|355
Applications heard at public hearings
|140
|138
|202
|227
|195
|183
|183
|200
|179
Pardons recommended
|97
|120
|182
|194
|138
|145
|140
|151
|154
Min/max recommended
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Commutations of life recommended
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Pardons granted by Governor
|34
|164
|175
|141
|181
|99
|161
|123
|46
Min/max granted by Governor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Commutation of life granted by Governor
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total applications denied by Governor
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|13
|12
|15
|13
Governor Schweiker (2001 - 2003)
2003
2002
2001
Applications received
|564
|488
|367
Applications merit reviewed
|355
|314
|275
Applications heard at public hearings
|179
|164
|138
Pardons recommended
|154
|127
|122
Max off recommended
|0
|1
|0
Commutations of life recommended
|1
|0
|0
Pardons denied
|22
|34
|15
Min/max denied
1
|0
|1
Commutation of life denied
|0
|0
|0
Pardons granted by Governor
|83
|109
|146
Total applications denied by Governor
|1
|3
|0
Governor Ridge (1999 - 2001)
2001
2000
1999
Applications Received
|367
|332
|261
Applications Merit Reviewed
|275
|245
|218
Applications Heard at Public Hearings
|138
|104
|111
Pardons Recommended
|122
|87
|90
Max Off Recommended
|0
|0
|1
Commutations of Life Recommended
|0
|0
|0
Pardons Denied
|15
|16
|20
Min/Max Denied
1
|0
|0
Commutation of Life Denied
|0
|1
|0
Pardons Granted by Governor
|13
|69
|33
Total Applications Denied by Governor
|6
|15
|19