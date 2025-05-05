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    Board of Pardons

    Clemency Process Overview

    It can take a few years for a decision to be made on your clemency application. We’re here to guide you through the start-to-finish process.

    How long does the clemency process take? 

    The exact timeline varies. Applicants can expect to wait a few years for a decision to be made on their application. There are thousands of pending clemency applications. The Board is continually evaluating ways to speed the process.

    Prepare your application

    Your application for clemency requires personal details as well as information about the convictions you are requesting clemency for. While personal statements are optional, we encourage applicants to share their stories of why they are seeking clemency and how their life circumstances have changed since the offense.

    Learn about the factors the Board of Pardons considers

    For your application for clemency to be reviewed, you must submit all required court documents. Currently incarcerated applicants do not need to submit court documents. Once you have gathered your documents, it’s time to complete your application.

    Apply for clemency

    What documents are required? 

    • Criminal complaint
    • Affidavit of probable cause
    • Criminal information/indictment
    • Final plea or verdict
    • Sentencing order
    • Documentation of your financial obligation status
    Learn about the process for requesting documents

    Application review and processing

    After your application is received, a letter will be sent to confirm the submission. If the information in your application is incomplete, it will not be considered until all requirements are fulfilled.

    After your application is filed, you will receive a letter confirming this action and a copy of the application will be sent to the following entities for review:

    • Department of Corrections: Investigates your case and conducts applicant interviews
    • District Attorney and President Judge in the county where the crime(s) occurred: May provide opinion on the merits of the application

    Investigations process

    Staff from the Department of Corrections will investigate your case. This investigation includes a report of all criminal history and driving violations. They will also conduct a phone interview to provide the Board of Pardons with an update on your personal status.

    Failure to make yourself available to parole staff or to provide the requested information, will result in your application being administratively withdrawn. 

    Learn about the investigations process

    Merit review

    The Board will review your application and information from the investigations process. After reviewing the files of each applicant, the Board will vote on whether you will be granted a hearing.

    To be granted a hearing, you must receive approval from a specific number of Board members:

    • General applicants: Two of five Board members
    • Applicants with life sentences: Three of five Board members
    • Applicants who are inmates serving time for violent crimes, attempted crimes of violence, offenses committed while in visible possession of a firearm, or any other offense resulting in death or serious bodily injury: Three of five Board members

    If an applicant does not receive the required number of votes from the Board, they will not receive a hearing. This means that their application for clemency has been denied.

    When are merit reviews and public hearings held? 

    The Board of Pardons posts hearing schedules publicly. You can watch a live stream on the day of the hearing.

    Explore the hearing schedule

    Public hearing

    Public hearings are virtual. Each applicant's case typically last less than 15 minutes on hearing day. This time will include questions to the applicant from the Board. Victims and the next of kin of victims, as well as the District Attorney, may also provide testimony on the merit of the application.

    Learn about the hearing process

    Board vote

    The Board will vote on cases at the end of the public hearing session.

    Case recommended

    If a majority of the Board votes in favor of the application, the Board will recommend that clemency be granted by the Governor. For applicants with life sentences or death sentences, the Board must vote unanimously on your case to be recommended.

    Case not recommended

    If the Board denies your application, you can file a new application for clemency. If your circumstances have changed significantly, you may be able to offer information that will justify a reconsideration of the Board’s denial.

    Governor's decision

    The final decision to grant clemency is made by the Governor. If your case receives the required number of votes during the hearing, your application will be sent to the Governor. The Governor may approve or disapprove any favorable recommendation submitted by the Board.

     

    When will the Governor decide my case?

    The Governor is not required to review clemency applications in a specific time frame. If the Governor reviews your case and grants clemency, you will receive a signed charter in the mail. If your application is denied, you will also be notified. 

    After clemency is granted 

    Pardons

    A pardon is considered forgiveness for the crime committed. If the Governor grants you a pardon, the court and the State Police will be notified to expunge your record. Expungement allows you to select “no” on forms when asked if you have ever been arrested or convicted.

    Commutations

    Commutation is the reduction of a sentence. If the Governor grants commutation, those who are serving:

    • A life sentence: will be released to life on parole
    • An indeterminate sentence: will be immediately eligible for parole review
    • Parole: will end their parole term

    Contact the Board of Pardons

    Do you have questions about the clemency process in Pennsylvania? 

    Contact us