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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Board of Pardons

    Board Secretary

    The Secretary of the Board of Pardons plays a crucial role in Pennsylvania’s clemency process. The Secretary acts as a liaison between the Board, applicants, and the public. This role oversees the administration, case review, preparations, record keeping, and more for the Board.

    Board Secretary Shelley Watson headshot

    Shelley Watson

    Shelley Watson was appointed to the role of Secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons in January 2023.  Secretary Watson is a long-time Commonwealth employee bringing decades of relevant experience to the role, gained through positions at the PA Department of Corrections, the PA Parole Board, and the PA State Police. Since 2013, Secretary Watson has dedicated her career to second chances, playing an integral role in the continued growth and expansion of the Commonwealth’s clemency process, first in partner agencies and now at the Board of Pardons.