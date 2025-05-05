Criminal Complaint
This document includes the date and details of the offense.Download a criminal complaint example
Affidavit of Probable Cause
This document is a part of the criminal complaint and is a summary of the facts supporting the offense(s) from law enforcement.Download an affidavit of probable cause example
Criminal Information/Indictment
This document is filed by the District Attorney and details the offenses and charges.Download a criminal indictment example
Final Plea or Verdict
This document includes the defendant’s plea or verdict.Download a final plea example
Sentencing Order
This document provides an overview of the defendant’s sentencing details.Download a sentencing order example
Documentation of Your Financial Obligation Status
You are strongly encouraged to fulfill any outstanding financial obligations that were ordered to be paid as part of your sentence prior to applying for clemency. If you do not pay, you may experience processing delays or an adverse decision on your application.Download a financial obligation status example
Where to get your documents
Where you get your documents depends on the court and county of your sentencing. You cannot obtain documents online. Use the list below to determine where to get your documents.
Can I obtain these documents online?
No. The docket sheets that can be obtained online are not court documents. You must request the documents directly from the court.
Common Pleas Court
If you were sentenced by a Common Pleas Court Judge, obtain documents from the Clerk of Courts in the county of conviction. If records are not available, ask the court to provide a letter stating this.
Magisterial District
If you were sentenced by a Magisterial District Judge, obtain documents from the Magisterial District Judge where you were sentenced. Magisterial District Judges are only required to keep records for seven years. If your case is older than seven years, you are not required to get a letter stating that no records are available.
Philadelphia Municipal Court
If you were sentenced by a Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge, obtain documents from the Philadelphia Municipal Court. If records are not available, ask the court to provide a letter stating this.
Pittsburgh Municipal Court
If you were sentenced by a Pittsburgh Municipal Court Judge, obtain documents from the Pittsburgh Municipal Court. If records are not available, ask the court to provide a letter stating this.
What if the court does not have these documents?
If the court does not have any of these documents, they must provide you with a letter confirming that these documents are not available.