Common Pleas Court



If you were sentenced by a Common Pleas Court Judge, obtain documents from the Clerk of Courts in the county of conviction. If records are not available, ask the court to provide a letter stating this.

Magisterial District

If you were sentenced by a Magisterial District Judge, obtain documents from the Magisterial District Judge where you were sentenced. Magisterial District Judges are only required to keep records for seven years. If your case is older than seven years, you are not required to get a letter stating that no records are available.

Philadelphia Municipal Court

If you were sentenced by a Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge, obtain documents from the Philadelphia Municipal Court. If records are not available, ask the court to provide a letter stating this.

Pittsburgh Municipal Court

If you were sentenced by a Pittsburgh Municipal Court Judge, obtain documents from the Pittsburgh Municipal Court. If records are not available, ask the court to provide a letter stating this.