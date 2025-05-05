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    Board of Pardons

    Documents and Requirements

    For your application for clemency to be reviewed by the Board of Pardons, you must submit all required court documents. Currently incarcerated applicants do not need to submit court documents. 

    Required documents

    MDJ - Criminal Complaint

    Criminal Complaint

    This document includes the date and details of the offense.

    Download a criminal complaint example
    CP-Affidavit

    Affidavit of Probable Cause

    This document is a part of the criminal complaint and is a summary of the facts supporting the offense(s) from law enforcement.

    Download an affidavit of probable cause example
    MDJ - Information

    Criminal Information/Indictment

    This document is filed by the District Attorney and details the offenses and charges.

    Download a criminal indictment example
    plea_cp

    Final Plea or Verdict

    This document includes the defendant’s plea or verdict.

    Download a final plea example
    CP-Sentencing Order

    Sentencing Order

    This document provides an overview of the defendant’s sentencing details.

    Download a sentencing order example

    Documentation of Your Financial Obligation Status

    You are strongly encouraged to fulfill any outstanding financial obligations that were ordered to be paid as part of your sentence prior to applying for clemency. If you do not pay, you may experience processing delays or an adverse decision on your application.

    Download a financial obligation status example

    Where to get your documents

    Where you get your documents depends on the court and county of your sentencing. You cannot obtain documents online. Use the list below to determine where to get your documents. 

    Can I obtain these documents online?

    No. The docket sheets that can be obtained online are not court documents. You must request the documents directly from the court.

    Common Pleas Court

    If you were sentenced by a Common Pleas Court Judge, obtain documents from the Clerk of Courts in the county of conviction. If records are not available, ask the court to provide a letter stating this.

    Magisterial District

    If you were sentenced by a Magisterial District Judge, obtain documents from the Magisterial District Judge where you were sentenced. Magisterial District Judges are only required to keep records for seven years. If your case is older than seven years, you are not required to get a letter stating that no records are available.

    Philadelphia Municipal Court

    If you were sentenced by a Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge, obtain documents from the Philadelphia Municipal Court. If records are not available, ask the court to provide a letter stating this.

    Pittsburgh Municipal Court

    If you were sentenced by a Pittsburgh Municipal Court Judge, obtain documents from the Pittsburgh Municipal Court. If records are not available, ask the court to provide a letter stating this.

     

    What if the court does not have these documents?

    If the court does not have any of these documents, they must provide you with a letter confirming that these documents are not available.

    Apply for clemency

    Once you have gathered your documents, it’s time to complete your application.

    Apply for Clemency