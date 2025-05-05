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June 11, 2024 Governor Shapiro Hosts Legislative Leaders and Reform Advocates for Ceremonial Bill Signing of Clean Slate Legislation, Giving More Pennsylvanians a Second Chance at Success
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July 25, 2023 Pennsylvania Board of Pardons Updates & Expands Eligibility for "Expedited Review" Program for Pardon Applicants
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September 21, 2021 From Prison to Business Owner, Can A Pardon Help Gerri Chambers? | The Power of a Pardon
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September 14, 2021 After Living Crime-free for Decades, Why Is Cambodian Refugee Kim “Rickie” Chhoeun Facing Deportation? | The Power of a Pardon
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April 22, 2020 New Economy League Study Explores Economic Impact of Pennsylvania Legal Pardons
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October 2, 2019 Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov, Pardons Board Provide Update on Pardons Process, Benefit to Those with Marijuana Convictions
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September 27, 2019 Applying for a marijuana pardon in Pennsylvania
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September 11, 2019 A record 21 lifers are up for commutation in PA. Does this presage a new era for the Board of Pardons?
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June 28, 2019 Historic Pa. law to automatically seal millions of criminal charges starting Friday
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June 25, 2019 Secretary of Board of Pardons looks to make process faster, more affordable
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June 3, 2019 ‘It’s a light at the end of the tunnel’: Ex-offenders and lifers seek a second chance from Pa. pardons board
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May 14, 2019 Clinic aims to help people with criminal pasts
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April 7, 2019 Lt. Governor Fetterman announces Brandon Flood as new Secretary of Board of Pardons.
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April 15, 2019 Lt. Gov. Fetterman’s Pardons-Related Fee Reform Unanimously Approved
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Explore the latest news about the Board of Pardons.