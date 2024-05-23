Board & Staff Business Travel Costs

At its March 2020 meeting, PSERS Audit/Compliance Committee requested a review of the travel expenses incurred for all PSERS staff and Board of Trustees for calendar year 2017 onward. Copies of the final presentation and reports are below:
- 2017 Third-Party Paid Travel Expense Report
- 2018 Third-Party Paid Travel Expense Report
- 2019 Third-Party Paid Travel Expense Report
- 2020 Third-Party Paid Travel Expense Report
- 2021 Third-Party Paid Travel Expense Report
- 2022 Q1 Third-Party Paid Travel Expense Report
- 2022 Q2 Third-Party Paid Travel Expense Report
- 2022 Q3 Third-Party Paid Travel Expense Report
- 2022 Q4 Third-Party Paid Travel Expense Report