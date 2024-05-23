Estimate Calculator Help

Date
Enter the year of the Statement you are using to complete this information, if using any year other than the current year.
Date of Birth
Enter your DOB (MM/DD/YYYY). If your DOB is incorrect on your Statement of Account, notify your employer. If your DOB is incorrect and you have already terminated employment, contact PSERS.
Defined Benefit (DB) CONTRIBUTION RATE
Enter your Contribution Rate available on the "My Account" tab in MSS, your most recent Statement of Account, or the Your Contribution Rate page to determine your DB contribution rate. your most recent Statement of Account from PSERS.
Projected Year or Date of Retirement
Select your projected year of retirement from the drop down list.
OR
Enter the date you are planning to retire (MM/DD/YYYY).
CLASS T-C SERVICE
If you are a Class T-C member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 2.0% multiplier. This multiplier also applies to the non-school service portion of your total service. Non-school service is any purchased service under the following categories:
- Maternity leave
- Non-intervening military
- Out-of-state
- Government
- Community college service prior to July 1, 1965
- County nurse
- County commissioner
- Cadet nurse corps
Contact PSERS to apply to purchase any eligible service not currently credited to your account.
CLASS T-D SERVICE
If you are a Class T-D member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 2.5% multiplier. The service eligible for this higher multiplier is school service. School service is defined as Pennsylvania public school service, or activated or intervening military service. Contact PSERS to apply to purchase any eligible service not currently credited to your account.
CLASS T-E SERVICE
If you are a Class T-E member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 2.0% multiplier, for all service rendered or purchased.
CLASS T-F SERVICE
If you are a Class T-F member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 2.5% multiplier, for all service rendered or purchased.
CLASS T-G SERVICE
If you are a Class T-G member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 1.25% multiplier , for all service rendered or purchased. You will also receive the amount in your PSERS DC Plan.
If you were a Class T-C, Class T-D, Class T-E, or Class T-F member and you elected Class T-G, you must contact PSERS for your retirement estimate.
CLASS T-H SERVICE
If you are a Class T-H member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 1.0% multiplier, for all service rendered or purchased. You will also receive the amount in your PSERS DC Plan.
If you were a Class T-C, Class T-D, Class T-E, or Class T-F member and you elected Class T-H, you must contact PSERS for your retirement estimate.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Enter your total Contributions from the PSERS Statement of Account you are referencing for this information; ideally, your most current Statement of Account.
INTEREST
Enter your total interest from the PSERS Statement of Account you are referencing for this information; ideally, your most current Statement of Account.
PROJECTED FINAL AVERAGE SALARY
Enter your projected Final Average Salary (FAS).
For Class T-C, Class T-D, Class T-E, and Class T-F members, the FAS is the average of the three highest paid school year salaries. For Class T-G and Class T-H members, the FAS is the average of the five highest paid school year salaries. To determine the FAS, add your highest year salaries and divide by three or five, depending on your membership class.
CURRENT SALARY
Please enter your current annual salary.
PURCHASE OF SERVICE DEBT (if any)
Enter the total purchase of service debt(s) available on the "My Account" tab in MSS or your most recent Statement of Account from PSERS for this information. For any debt(s) incurred after the statement date, the debt(s) will be reflected on your next Statement of Account.
SURVIVOR'S DATE OF BIRTH
Enter your Survivor Annuitant’s Date of Birth (MM/DD/YYYY).