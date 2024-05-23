Estimate Calculator Help

Enter the year of the Statement you are using to complete this information, if using any year other than the current year.

Enter your DOB (MM/DD/YYYY). If your DOB is incorrect on your Statement of Account, notify your employer. If your DOB is incorrect and you have already terminated employment, contact PSERS.

Enter your Contribution Rate available on the "My Account" tab in MSS, your most recent Statement of Account, or the Your Contribution Rate page to determine your DB contribution rate. your most recent Statement of Account from PSERS .

Select your projected year of retirement from the drop down list.

OR

Enter the date you are planning to retire (MM/DD/YYYY).

If you are a Class T-C member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 2.0% multiplier. This multiplier also applies to the non-school service portion of your total service. Non-school service is any purchased service under the following categories:

Maternity leave

Non-intervening military

Out-of-state

Government

Community college service prior to July 1, 1965

County nurse

County commissioner

Cadet nurse corps

Contact PSERS to apply to purchase any eligible service not currently credited to your account.

If you are a Class T-D member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 2.5% multiplier. The service eligible for this higher multiplier is school service. School service is defined as Pennsylvania public school service, or activated or intervening military service. Contact PSERS to apply to purchase any eligible service not currently credited to your account.

If you are a Class T-E member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 2.0% multiplier, for all service rendered or purchased.



If you are a Class T-F member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 2.5% multiplier, for all service rendered or purchased.

If you are a Class T-G member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 1.25% multiplier , for all service rendered or purchased. You will also receive the amount in your PSERS DC Plan.

If you were a Class T-C, Class T-D, Class T-E, or Class T-F member and you elected Class T-G, you must contact PSERS for your retirement estimate.

If you are a Class T-H member, you will receive an annual retirement benefit based on a 1.0% multiplier, for all service rendered or purchased. You will also receive the amount in your PSERS DC Plan.

If you were a Class T-C, Class T-D, Class T-E, or Class T-F member and you elected Class T-H, you must contact PSERS for your retirement estimate.

Enter your total Contributions from the PSERS Statement of Account you are referencing for this information; ideally, your most current Statement of Account.

Enter your total interest from the PSERS Statement of Account you are referencing for this information; ideally, your most current Statement of Account.



Enter your projected Final Average Salary (FAS).

For Class T-C, Class T-D, Class T-E, and Class T-F members, the FAS is the average of the three highest paid school year salaries. For Class T-G and Class T-H members, the FAS is the average of the five highest paid school year salaries. To determine the FAS, add your highest year salaries and divide by three or five, depending on your membership class.



Please enter your current annual salary.

Enter the total purchase of service debt(s) available on the "My Account" tab in MSS or your most recent Statement of Account from PSERS for this information. For any debt(s) incurred after the statement date, the debt(s) will be reflected on your next Statement of Account.



Enter your Survivor Annuitant’s Date of Birth (MM/DD/YYYY).