Class Election

Membership Class Snapshot:

Class T-G offers the highest monthly DB benefit at retirement. You also have a DC component of your retirement, which is based on what you and your employer contribute to the DC Plan and the performance of those contributions based on the investment options you choose, subject to costs and expenses. Compared to Class T-H, Class T-G has a higher DB member contribution rate* and a higher employer DC contribution rate, but a lower participant DC contribution rate.

Class T-H offers a monthly benefit from the DB component that is lower than Class T-G. You also have a DC component of your retirement, which is based on what you and your employer contribute to the DC Plan and the performance of those contributions based on the investment options you choose, subject to costs and expenses. Compared to Class T-G, Class T-H has a lower DB member contribution rate* and a lower employer DC contribution rate, but a higher participant DC contribution rate.

Class DC offers the value of your DC account based solely on what you and your employer contribute to the DC Plan and the performance of those contributions based on the investment options you choose, subject to costs and expenses. The participant DC contribution rate is the highest and the employer DC contribution rate is the same as Class T-H, which is lower than that of Class T-G. Class DC provides no monthly DB benefit or PSERS disability retirement benefit. Class DC members cannot purchase service and cannot elect Multiple Service membership to combine PSERS credited service with service credited in the State Employees’ Retirement System.

* The DB contribution rate is subject to a Shared Risk/Shared Gain contribution rate. Please the Contributions page for the most current contribution rates.