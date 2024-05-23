Normal Retirement (Unreduced Benefit)



Normal retirement, also known as superannuation or full retirement, is an unreduced DB benefit where all age and/or service requirements are met. If you are vested, you may receive a normal retirement benefit when you terminate public school employment and if:

Class Superannuation Requirements (You must meet one of the following to reach normal retirement) T-C* T-D Age 62, or

Age 60 with 30 years of service, or

35 years of service regardless of age. T-E T-F Age 65 with a minimum of three years of service credit, or

Any combination of age and service that totals 92 with at least 35 years of credited service. T-G Age 67 with a minimum of three years of service credit, or

Any combination of age and service that totals 97 with at least 35 years of credited service. T-H Age 67 with a minimum of three years of service credit.

* Special conditions may apply for those who terminated active PSERS-covered employment prior to July 1, 2001. Contact PSERS for more information.

Early Retirement (Reduced Benefit)

Early retirement is a reduced retirement benefit available to members who do not meet the normal retirement requirements. The chart below identifies the years of service necessary for an early retirement and the retirement factor(s) used to reduce your monthly benefit.

Class Vesting Requirements (You must meet one of the following to be vested) ​ T-C* T-D 5 Years of service The normal retirement benefit is reduced by an early retirement factor so that the “present value” of the account is actuarially equivalent. The reduction correlates to how far away the member is from superannuation age. In effect, the member receives less each month because the benefit will be received over a longer period of time​ ​ T-E T-F 10 years of service T-G** T-H** 10 years of service ​Same factors as above if: (1)retiring between age 62-67; or (2) any age below age 62 if 25 years of service If retiring prior to age 62 with less than 25 years of service, then the current reduction factor from age 62 to 67 plus a different reduction factor from actual retirement age to age 62

* Special conditions may apply for those who terminated active PSERS-covered employment prior to July 1, 2001. Contact PSERS for more information.

**Early Retirement applies to only the DB component of a Class T-G or Class T-H member’s benefit.

Special Early Retirement

For Class T-C, Class T-D, Class T-E, Class T-F, and Class T-H members, a special early retirement is available if you are at least age 55 and have 25 or more years of credited service (“55/25”). A “55/25” retirement is reduced by one quarter of one percent per month for each month you are under normal retirement requirements.



Class T-G members, have a special early retirement available if you are at least age 57 with 25 years of service.

Disability Retirement

To apply for a PSERS disability retirement benefit, you must have at least five (5) years of credited service with PSERS. There are more eligibility requirements to apply for a disability retirement.