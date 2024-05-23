Skip to agency navigation
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Member Forms

    These forms are also available by contacting PSERS.

    To avoid delays or errors, before you complete an application for retirement or disability retirement form, PSERS strongly suggests you attend one of our retirement exit counseling sessions in your area presented by a PSERS retirement representatives.

    Active Member Forms

    Purchase of Service

    Retirement

    Contact PSERS to receive an Application for Disability Retirement.  To receive any other forms associated with a disability retirement or an Application for Refund, contact PSERS .

     

     