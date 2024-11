PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

Foundations for Your Future Educational Programs

The PSERS Foundations For Your Future (FFYF) programs are designed to give public school employees an overview of their retirement benefits. These programs provide active​ members with general information about PSERS' benefits and services. Attendance at a FFYF program will help you begin to plan for your retirement early in your career. Each program lasts approximately 90 minutes. These programs are provided solely for the education of members of PSERS. Financial planners are not permitted to solicit business at these programs.