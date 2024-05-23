Purchasing Service Credit

You may purchase service rendered in the United States Armed Forces (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard). There are three types of United States Armed Forces military service which you may purchase:

Intervening –Intervening military service is also known as Selective Service or “The Draft”. To qualify for this purchase you must meet the following conditions:

You must have been a Pennsylvania public school employee immediately preceding an induction into the United States Armed Forces.

You must have been on a military leave of absence to meet a draft obligation, excluding any period of voluntary extension of such service.

You had to return to regular full-time Pennsylvania school service within 90 days of your release from active military service.

You cannot be receiving, or be eligible to receive, any other pension using this service credit.

You and the school employer you worked for immediately preceding your induction must complete an application to purchase this service. Please contact PSERS for this form, as it is not available online. A copy of the school board minutes granting the military leave must accompany the application. A copy of the DD-214 papers indicating that your discharge was other than undesirable, bad conduct, or dishonorable

Non-intervening - To apply for this service credit, you must have at least 3 years of credited service with PSERS following the military service.

If you receive or will be eligible to receive a military pension from the United States Government or any other private or public pension fund based solely on your active military service, you may not purchase retirement credit for non-intervening military service with PSERS.

You may purchase credit for up to five years of non-intervening military service after you have at least three years of credited school service following your non-intervening military service. Credit may be purchased on a year-by-year basis as you accumulate Pennsylvania school/state service. You may not purchase more military service credit than you have credited school/state service. If you are a multiple service member and have service credit with both PSERS and the State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS), you may use your service credit in both retirement systems to match the years of military service credit you are attempting to purchase. You, however, are still limited to the 5-year maximum.

You must complete the Purchase of Non-intervening Miltary Service (PSRS-28). A copy of your enlistment and discharge papers (DD-214) must be attached. The DD-214 paper must show both the date of entry into active service and the date of discharge from active service, and your discharge was other than undesirable, bad conduct, or dishonorable.

Activated – This military service is when you are called to active military duty on or after July 1, 1990 and before June 30, 2013. It does not apply to a draft.



To qualify to purchase activated military service, you must:

Continue contributing to PSERS and gain immediate service credit.

Discontinue contributing to PSERS during the leave. If you stop contributing, you will not receive service credit unless you elect to purchase the service credit.

If you discontinue contributing to PSERS, you have 90 days after your return to Pennsylvania public school service from the military leave to apply to PSERS to purchase the service credit.

To purchase activated military service that commenced on or before June 30, 2013, please contact PSERS. The proper forms will be provided to you at that time.

Activated Military leave on or after July 1, 2013 (USERRA) - The law prohibits you from making contributions to your PSERS retirement account while you are on your military leave. When you return to work, the time you spent on military leave counts toward the time you need to vest in PSERS or attain premium assistance eligibility. If you also want the time to be used to calculate your retirement benefit, the federal Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 (USERRA) allows you to purchase this military service credit upon reemployment with your PSERS participating employer. USERRA requires that you pay for this service within three times the length of your deployment or five years, whichever is less. If you do not request and pay for this service in accordance with USERRA, you forfeit all rights to ever purchase activated military service for your PSERS account.

PSERS will contact you when your employer informs us that you have begun military leave. PSERS will also contact you when you return to service from your military leave; this second communication will explain your options and offer you the opportunity to purchase service credit for the period of time when you were on military leave.