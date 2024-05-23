Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Employer Accounting

    GASB 68
    GASB 75
    Maximum Earnings Table Link
    403(b) Updates and Clarifications

    PNC Cash Con

    Contribution Rate Info

    Monthly Statement of Account Information
    Changes started October 2022

    Statements for both Member and Employer Transactions are provided in two versions, a Summary version to provide beginning and ending  totals, and a Detailed version to provide a comprehensive listing of the open DB transactions within the month.

    • Member Transaction statements will be available on the second or third business day of the month and will include a Past Due amount at the top of the statement.
    • Employer Transaction statements  will be made available about the 10th of the month to include all final reporting to the DC plan from the prior month and will include Currently Due & Past Due amounts at the top of the February, May, August, & November statements.  