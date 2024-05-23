Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Contact Us

    PSERS is experiencing higher than normal call volumes. If you can't reach us by phone, please use your MSS account to view your 1099-R or send a secure message.  If you are unable to log in, use our Contact Form. 

    Register/Log in to Member Self-Service (MSS) Portal
    Contact Form

    Address (Please be sure to include your signature and the last four digits of your social security number in the letter. Due to the volume of correspondence that is received at PSERS, it is anticipated that all emails will require at least three business days to provide a response):
    PSERS
    5 N 5th Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101-1905
    Directions

    Toll-Free Number: 1.888.773.7748
    Local Number: 1.717.787.8540
    Fax Number: 1.717.772.3860
    (Mon-Fri) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

    Send Us a Message!
    Members can send us a secure message through their Member Self-Service (MSS) account. 

    If you are not a member or unable to access your MSS account, please email us using our Contact Form.

     

     

    Toll-Free Number: 1.833.432.6627
    (Mon-Fri) 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.



    Health Options Program: 1.800.773.7725
    Premium Assistance: 1.866.483.5509
    Websitewww.hopbenefits.com
    (Mon-Fri) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

    ​How can I change my Address or Name?

    For security reasons, no address and/or name change will take place on an account from an e-mail.
    • Active members - Please submit your address or name changes to your employer. Your employer will update your PSERS records.
    • Retired Members and Inactive Members (including vestees) - Due to Internet and email security issues, please submit your address or name change in writing to PSERS. Change of Address Form for PSERS Retirees (PDF)
    An address change request must contain your signature or that of your power-of-attorney named within the power-of-attorney form (PDF) that was approved by PSERS.

     

    Where can I find help with my MSS account?

    If you have questions about our Member Self-Service (MSS) Portal see our MSS FAQ page.

    PSERS Media Contact Details

    Steve Esack

    Press Secretary 717.418.7526
    Public School Employees' Retirement System Media

    L. Paul Vezzetti

    Communications Director 717.480.8405
    Public School Employees' Retirement System Media

    This is for media inquiries only. Individual member inquiries cannot be handled through Media Contacts

    ​  