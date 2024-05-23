2024 Board Meeting Resolutions

2024-11 PSERB Resolution

Re: Defined Contribution Benchmarking Subscription Services—CEM Benchmarking Inc.

March 22, 2024

RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) accepts the recommendation of the Defined Contribution Committee of the Board and moves to recommend that the Board engages CEM Benchmarking Inc. for Defined Contribution Benchmarking Subscription Services at a base cost of $87,000 for a three-year term.

The final terms and conditions of the contract are subject to legal due diligence and must be satisfactory to the Deputy Executive Director and Director of Defined Contribution Investments, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing contract.​