Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS)

    Our mission is to be a partner with our members to fulfill the promise of a secure retirement.

    Register/Log in to Member Self-Service (MSS) Portal
    Log in to Employer Self-Service (ESS) Portal
    PSERS Logo

    Since 1917, PSERS has been serving the public school employees of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The number of individuals we serve has grown from 37,000 in 1919 to more than 500,000 today.   

    New to PSERS?

    For over 100 years, PSERS has provided secure retirement benefits for millions of public school employees. It's time for you to start your own retirement journey!

    Start Here
    Class Election Information

    Leaving public school employment?

    As you plan to leave school employment, learn about the options and benefits available to you.

    Options when Leaving Employment
    Retiring

    Learn more about:

    Member Resources

    View all