PSERS’ Fund Ranks Near Top in Peer Comparison in the First Quarter of 2025

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System’s (PSERS) fund grew 1.7% in the first quarter of the year, which ranks within the top 9th percentile of its peer universe, 1.2% higher than the median peer return for the quarter of 0.5%.

PSERS’ total plan performance for the fiscal year to date (FYTD), and over the last twelve months (LTM) (5.5% and 7.13% respectively) also compared well, placing it among the top 4th percentile for both periods relative to the same peer universe with peer median returns of 4.39% and 5.8% for the FYTD and LTM respectively.

“PSERS’ members count on us to make prudent investment decisions that will fulfill the promise of their secure retirement. Growth over the most recent periods continues to support the long-term viability of the fund and positions us well to close out the present fiscal year on a positive note,” said Ben Cotton, PSERS’ acting executive director and chief investment officer.

The full report is available on PSERS’ website.

About the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System

PSERS, founded in 1917, began operations in 1919 to oversee a statewide defined benefit pension plan for public school employees. PSERS' role expanded upon the passage of Act 5 of 2017 to include oversight of two new benefit options consisting of defined benefit and defined contribution (DC) components and a stand-alone DC plan. As of Dec. 31, 2024, PSERS had a total net position of about $79.5 billion and a membership of about 256,000 active, 254,000 annuitants and beneficiaries, and 27,000 vested inactive members.