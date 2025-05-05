Public school employers can receive pre-approval from PSERS to hire PSERS retirees as short-term or long-term substitutes using our School Year Approval Process. You can check the lists below to see if your local school has been pre-approved under our School Year Approval Process and for what positions, like substitutes or transportation drivers. If your school is listed and you're asked to fill a position covered under PSERS pre-approval, then you can return to that position without your pension being stopped. If you don't see your school's name, be sure to encourage your school to seek PSERS pre-approval so you can assist in the classroom without jeopardizing your pension.

Additional information on PSERS retirees returning to work in a different capacity without stopping their pension is in PSERS Return to Service Exceptions publication.

School Year 2025-2026 Approval Lists

Substitute List (2025-2026)

Transportation List (2025-2026)