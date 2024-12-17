The .gov means its official.

Disabling a Pop-Up Blocker
NOTE: We do not recommend permanently turning off your pop-up blocker. This can leave you vulnerable to any number of malicous programs. We recommend you only disable the blocker temporarily. You can also add a specific site to the "white list" of sites for which your browser will always allow pop-ups.
By default, Google Chrome blocks pop-ups from automatically showing up on your screen. When a pop-up is blocked, the address bar will be marked Pop-up blocked . You can also decide to allow pop-ups.
Change your pop-ups & redirects settings
- On your computer, open Chrome.
- At the top right, click More Settings.
- Click Privacy and security Site Settings Pop-ups and redirects.
- Choose the option that you want as your default setting.
Change your pop-up settings in Microsoft Edge
- In Edge, go to Settings and more at the top of your browser.
- Select Settings > Cookies and site permissions.
- Under All permissions, select Pop-ups and redirects.
- Toggle or untoogle the button beside "Blocked"
Change your pop-up settings in Safari
- Go to the Safari app on your Mac.
- Choose Safari > Settings, then click Websites.
- Click Pop-up Windows on the left. (If you don’t see Pop-up Windows, be sure to scroll to the bottom of the list.)
- If there are websites listed below Configured Websites, and you want to change the settings for these sites (for example, they’re set to Block, but you want to change them to Allow), select each website, then click Remove. (If you don’t see Configured Websites, either you haven’t set pop-up blocking for any sites yet, or you’ve cleared the list.)
- Click the “When visiting other websites” pop-up menu, then choose the option that you want.