PSERS Board Member Special Election

The PSERS Board of Trustees is conducting a Special Election for an active certified member to serve on the PSERS Board. The elected board member will serve the remainder of the unexpired term that ends December 31, 2025, and for a subsequent three-year term ending December 31, 2028.

Members who would like to run for the Active Certified Board Member seat must:

Be an active certified member of PSERS. Certification is issued by the Department of Education. Please contact the Department of Education if you have questions regarding your certification status.

Submit an affidavit and nominating petition with 500 or more valid signatures from among the PSERS active certified members. Five different employers must be represented by no less than 25 signatures each.

Submit a completed biographical form.

Members may request to receive a nomination packet and more information on the duties and responsibilities of Board members starting January 6, 2025. Interested members may write or email to:

PSERS Election Coordinator

PSERS Executive Office

5 North 5th Street Harrisburg, PA 17101

RA-PSELECCOORDINATOR@pa.gov

Your completed affidavit, nominating petition, and biographical form must be received by PSERS’ Election Coordinator by February 14, 2025, using the contact information above.