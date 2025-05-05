2023 Board Meeting Resolutions

PSERB Resolution 2023-29

Re: Signing of Contracts, Instruments, and Other Documents

June 9, 2023





RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board authorizes any two or more of the persons occupying the following positions, namely, the Executive Director; Deputy Executive Director and Director of Defined Contribution Investments; Deputy Executive Director of Administration; Chief Financial Officer; Chief Investment Officer; Deputy Chief Investment Officer; Deputy Chief Investment and Operations Officer; Director, Investment Operations; and Director of Investment Accounting and Budget to execute and deliver any and all contracts, instruments, or documents that require written signatures in the name of the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (the “System”) or the School Employees’ Defined Contribution Plan (the “Plan”), as applicable, and to endorse, assign, or guarantee all such contracts, instruments, or documents in the name of the System or the Plan, as applicable.





RESOLVED FURTHER, that (i) in the case of investment contracts, the Chief Investment Officer; Deputy Chief Investment Officer; Deputy Chief Investment and Operations Officer; or Director, Investment Operations must be one of the two signatories, and the Executive Director; Deputy Executive Director, Director of Defined Contribution Investments; Deputy Executive Director of Administration; Chief Financial Officer; or Director of Investment Accounting and Budget must be one of the two signatories, except in exigent circumstances when the only authorized signatories who are available hold Investment Office positions; and (ii) in the case of all other contracts, the Executive Director; Deputy Executive Director, Director of Defined Contribution Investments; Deputy Executive Director of Administration; Chief Financial Officer; or Director of Investment Accounting and Budget must be one of the two signatories, except in exigent circumstances when none of the designated individuals is available.





RESOLVED FURTHER, that the members of System staff shall be authorized to execute and deliver forms and other non-contractual documents relating to either investment or benefit matters in the course of their assigned ministerial duties (e.g., tax forms, confirmations of the System’s and/or Plan’s tax exempt status, verifications of account information, workers’ compensation and unemployment compensation forms, and other documents that do not require the exercise of discretion or judgment on the part of the staff member who executes the document).





