2023 Board Meeting Resolutions

PSERB Resolution 2023-01
Re: Appointment of Chief Investment Officer
January 4, 2023
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (the “Board”) hereby appoints Benjamin L. Cotton, Ed.D., CFA, to the position of Chief Investment Officer effective January 17, 2023. Mr. Cotton will be paid a salary of $515,000 annually. To attract this highly skilled investment professional, obtained through a nationwide search, he will also receive compensation in the form of a one-time $10,000 quality assurance payment.
PSERB Resolution 2023-02
Re: In Re S. Knight, Docket No. 2020-02
January 20, 2023
RESOLVED, that, in the matter of Sybil Knight, Docket No. 2020-02, the Public School Employees' Retirement Board hereby adopts the Opinion and Recommendation of the Hearing Examiner and dismisses Claimant's appeal with prejudice.
2023-03 PSERB Resolution
Re: Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund XII, L.P.
January 20, 2023
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board hereby commits an amount not to exceed $100 million, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund XII, L.P., and/or related investment vehicles, in accordance with the recommendation of G. Anthony Meadows, Portfolio Manager and Hamilton Lane. The final terms and conditions of the investment must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2023-04
Re: Sixth Street Lending Partners
January 20, 2023
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board hereby commits an amount not to exceed $250 million, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, to Sixth Street Lending Partners and/or related investment vehicles, in accordance with the recommendation of Sean T. Sarraf, Senior Investment Professional, James F. Del Gaudio, Director and Aksia. The final terms and conditions of the investment must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2023-05
Re: Board Deliberation Policy
February 24, 2023
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the "Board") hereby adopts the Board Deliberation Policy, as proposed and recommended by the Governance and Administration Committee, and contained in Attachment A.
PSERB Resolution 2023-06
Re: Cyber Security Insurance Policy
February 24, 2023
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the "Board") hereby approves the cyber insurance policy through Lockton Insurance, an insurance broker, with an aggregate insurance limit and retention within ranges as outlined in the Lockton Cyber insurance proposal. The final terms and conditions of the insurance policy must be satisfactory to the Office of Chief Counsel, Chief Information Security Officer, and the Office of the Executive Director.
- Use the 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Monthly Average Rate (Rate) as of the last actuarial valuation immediately preceding the closure of the employer to calculate the withdrawal liability. If the Rate has changed by more than 100 basis points as of the closure date of the employer, then the Rate in effect as of the first of the month coincident with or just preceding to the closure date will be used to calculate the withdrawal liability.
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board hereby accepts the recommendation of the Finance and Actuarial Committee to approve the Finance and Actuarial Committee Work Plan, as set forth in the attachment, to be used as a guide in the development of agendas.
PSERB Resolution 2023-09
Re: Governance and Administration Committee Work Plan
March 31, 2023
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board hereby accepts the recommendation of the Governance and Administration Committee to approve the Governance and Administration Committee Work Plan, as set forth in the attachment, to be used as a guide in the development of agendas.
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board hereby commits an amount not to exceed €200,000,000, plus reasonable and normal investment expenses, to DIF Infrastructure Fund VII SCSp, and/or related investment vehicles, in accordance with the recommendation of William P. Stalter, Senior Portfolio Manager, Cody Steele, Senior Investment Professional, and Aksia. The final terms and conditions of the investment must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
PSERB Resolution 2023-18
Re: Investment Policy Statement Liquidity Policy
May 24, 2023
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board hereby adopts the changes to the Stand-alone Investment Liquidity Policy for the Public School Employees' Retirement System pursuant to the memo from Benjamin Cotton, Chief Investment Officer, dated May 18, 2023, and as amended to require twenty-four (24) hour notification to the full Board with a detailed report to the full Board within two (2) weeks.
PSERB Resolution 2023-19
Re: Investment Policy Statement Tail Risk Mitigation Strategy Policy
May 24, 2023
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board hereby adopts the temporary changes to the Stand-alone Investment Tail Risk Mitigation Strategy Policy for the Public School Employees' Retirement System pursuant to the memo from Benjamin Cotton, Chief Investment Officer, dated May 18, 2023.
PSERB Resolution 2023-21
Re: 2024 HOP Rates
June 9, 2023
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the "Board") hereby adopts the monthly premium rates listed in the attached charts under Tab 5.2.3 in Diligent for the HOP Medical Plan, HOP Value Medical Plan, the Pre-65 HOP Medical Plan, the HOP Enhanced Medicare Part D Rx Plan, the HOP Basic Medicare Part D Plan, and the HOP Value Medicare Part D Rx Plan effective January 1, 2024 for plan year 2024.
- the proposed payment plan methodology as an optional payment method for a partial withdrawal liability; and
- the proposed calculation for an employer with both a partial and a full withdrawal liability determination.
- Additional $261,000 for the 2023-24 Investment Related Expenses Budget, for a total not to exceed $41,144,000.
- Additional $5,000 for the 2023-24 Health Insurance Account (Premium Assistance) – Administrative Budget, for a total not to exceed $1,269,000.
- Additional $8,000 for the 2023-24 Health Options Program – Administrative Budget, for a total not to exceed $1,652,000.
- The 2024-25 Administrative Budget, not to exceed $61,403,000, subject to adjustments by the Governor’s Budget Office or the General Assembly,
- The 2024-25 Investment Related Expenses Budget, not to exceed $40,682,000,
- The 2024-25 Defined Contribution Budget, not to exceed $1,282,000, subject to adjustments by the Governor’s Budget Office or the General Assembly,
- The 2024-25 Health Insurance Account (Premium Assistance) - Administrative Budget, not to exceed $1,285,000,
- The 2024-25 Health Options Program - Administrative Budget, not to exceed $1,681,000 and,
- The 2024-25 Directed Commissions Recapture Program Budget, not to exceed $2,000,000, for the Public School Employees’ Retirement System.
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board has received the ACA memo concluding PSERS performance reporting from FY 2013 to 2023 is accurate and complete and directs the Chair to assign appropriate recommendations to the relevant committees for consideration.
RESOLVED, that in the consolidated matter of Kay M. Kring, Docket No. 2018-12, and Michelle A. Claar, Docket No. 2018-13, the Public School Employees' Retirement Board hereby accepts the recommendation of the Benefits and Appeals Committee and adopts the proposed Opinion and Order of the Board and dismisses Claimant's appeal with prejudice.
RESOLVED, that in the matter of Diane Sadler, Docket No. 2021-12, the Public School Employees' Retirement Board hereby accepts the recommendation of the Benefits and Appeals Committee and adopts the proposed Opinion and Order of the Board and dismisses Claimant's appeal with prejudice.
RESOLVED, that in the matter of Mabel Crisostomo, Docket No. 2021-14, the Public School Employees' Retirement Board hereby accepts the recommendation of the Benefits and Appeals Committee and adopts the proposed Opinion and Order of the Board and dismisses Claimant's appeal with prejudice.
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees Retirement Board hereby accepts the recommendation of the Health Care Committee and adopts the proposed Health Options Program Budget and two supplemental budgets for the sponsor's Administrative and Medicare Prescription Drug Program for the Plan Year 2024 in the aggregate amount of $548,488,000.
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the "Board") accepts the recommendation of the Finance and Actuarial Committee and adopts the June 30, 2023 Actuarial Valuation Report prepared by Buck Global, LLC, and the actuarial factors, assumptions, and methodologies contained therein, which result in an employer contribution rate of 33.90% for Fiscal Year July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.
RESOLVED FURTHER, that the Board certifies and decreases the current rates to the basic T-E member contribution rate of 7.5%, T-F member contribution rate of 10.3%, T-G member contribution rate of 8.25% (Defined benefit rate 5.50%; DC rate 2.75%) and T-H member contribution rate of 7.5% (Defined benefit rate 4.50%; DC rate 3.00% for the three-year period from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2027 in accordance with the Shared Risk provisions of PSERS' Retirement Code.
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the "Board"), in accordance with the recommendation of Finance and Actuarial Committee, accepts the 2023 Stress Testing and Risk Assessment Report, as presented by Buck Global, LLC.
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employes' Retirement Board hereby exercises its options pursuant to Rider 4, Sections 1.23 CONTRACT-021.1(a)(3), (15) and (17) and 1.25 CONTRACT-023.1a(c) of Purchase Order No. 4300636463 (the "Agreement") and terminates Aon Investments USA, Inc. ("Aon") as the Board's investment consultant for cause, effective immediately upon notice to Aon.
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the "Board") hereby commits an amount not to exceed $100 million, plus reasonable normal investment expenses, to Clearlake Capital Partners VIII, LP, and/or related investment vehicles, in accordance with the recommendation of Luke M. Jacobs, Portfolio Manager and Aksia, LLC. The final terms and conditions of the investment must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the "Board") hereby commits an amount not to exceed $100 million plus reasonable normal investment expenses, to OceanSound Partners Fund II, LP, and/or related investment vehicles, in accordance with the recommendation of Darren C. Foreman, Director, and Aksia. The final terms and conditions of the investment must be satisfactory to the Investment Office, the Office of Chief Counsel, and the Office of Executive Director, as evidenced either by the appropriate signatures on, or by a memo to that effect appended to, the implementing investment contract.
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees Retirement Board hereby authorizes a procurement process to retain Hudepohl & Associates LLC for continued services related to the compensation study and Policy Manual for Investment Professionals. Such services shall include continued research assistance and guidance in implementing policy changes.
RESOLVED, that the Public School Employees Retirement Board approves the Cost of Living Adjustment of 3.5% for the Executive Director, as proposed by the Office of Administration.