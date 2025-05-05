2022 Board Meeting Resolutions

PSERB Resolution 2022-08



Re: Issuance of the Womble Bond Report Concerning the Investigation of the Shared Risk Calculation and the Harrisburg Real Estate

January 31, 2022

WHEREAS, pursuant to Resolution 2021-11 (A/C), the Audit/Compliance Committee of the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the "Board") authorized the engagement of Womble Bond Dickinson ("Womble Bond") to conduct a special independent investigation surrounding the circumstances of the misstatement of the 9-year investment performance used for the shared risk calculation in December 2020 (the "Shared Risk Calculation");

WHEREAS, pursuant to Resolution 2021-27 (A/C), the Public School Employees' Retirement Board (the "Board") expanded the scope of the special independent investigation to be conducted by Womble Bond, to include facts and circumstances surrounding the purchase and valuation of the following properties in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania by PSERS: 1) former Harrisburg, Patriot News facilities on Market, Ninth and Tenth Streets; 2) former Department of General Services Building on Market Street; 3) three additional Tenth Street Parcels; 4) 1000 Market Street; and 5) the use in 2019 of $5 Million for these purchases (collectively the "Harrisburg Real Estate");

WHEREAS, Womble Bond has submitted its written report dated January 31, 2022 on its investigation of the Shared Risk Calculation and the Harrisburg Real Estate (the "Report");

RESOLVED, that the Board hereby authorizes the public issuance of the Womble Bond Report, including all of its appendices, with exhibits to follow, by posting the Report on its website at the conclusion of the meeting.

