Please be aware that when engaging with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Public School Employees’ Retirement System (“PSERS”) over social media, you are agreeing to the following:

PSERS Official Social Media Channels

The following are PSERS’ official social media accounts:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

PSERS is not responsible for non-official pages or content generated by users on those platforms.

Terms and Conditions

PSERS social media pages are located within platforms such as Facebook and Twitter that have their own terms of services, privacy policies, and other rules to which users are subject when users visit those pages.

User-generated Content

PSERS monitors its social media pages but is not responsible for content generated by users on those platforms. Comments and other content posted on those platforms may be subject to public disclosure.

Comment Policy

PSERS encourages the public to comment on its social media pages and welcomes all viewpoints. Comments should remain relevant to the topic at hand and participants must treat each other with respect. PSERS reviews the comments posted to our social media pages on a regular basis and expressly reserves the right to delete comments that contain the following:

Profane and/or vulgar content;

Sexually suggestive or harassing content;

Obscene content;

Nudity in a participant’s profile picture;

Threats of physical or bodily harm;

Defamatory statements;

Disparaging language or hate speech targeting an individual’s race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, AIDS or HIV status, or disability;

Commercial content promoting or soliciting services or products;

Content promoting political organizations;

Name-calling and/or personal attacks;

Spam, such as the same comment posted repeatedly;

Personally identifying, sensitive and/or private information;

Language or content suggesting or encouraging illegal activity;

Information that could reasonably compromise public safety; and

Other content PSERS deems inappropriate.

In addition to removing comments, PSERS reserves the right to block users and/or may report any user to [Facebook/Twitter] for violations of any of its terms and policies.

Communications posted on our social media pages will not be construed as satisfying requirements for legal notice or service, shall not be considered official public comment, and shall not be construed as an official request for records pursuant to the Right-to-Know Law. Additionally, information and communications on our social media pages are not intended to provide any individual with benefits, insurance, retirement or investment advice, and PSERS does not guarantee its applicability or accuracy regarding individual circumstances. PSERS also disclaims any liability for loss or damages resulting from reliance on information provided by any other individual.

Contacting PSERS

Social media is not considered an official channel to PSERS. While PSERS may at times respond to queries and comments on social media, staffing for that purpose is not 24/7. Instructions regarding how to contact PSERS is available on PSERS’ website: pa.gov/PSERS

Intellectual Property

PSERS does not claim ownership of content users submit or make available on our social media pages. We only claim rights in what we write, post, or otherwise share.

We have intellectual property interests in everything we post or otherwise share (even though some of it may have come from other sources); our intellectual property is not in the public domain unless we specifically say so. In other words, if users want to use a logo, a video, a document, etc., users need to get our legal permission.

Links

PSERS sometimes posts links to other public and/or private organizations on social media. A link does not constitute an endorsement of content, viewpoint, policies, products, or services of that website. Once a user clicks a link to another website not maintained by PSERS, the user is subject to the terms and conditions of that website. Additional information regarding the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Privacy Policy and Disclaimers can be found at: https://www.pa.gov/privacy-policy.html

PSERS reserves the right to modify this Social Media Disclaimer at any time. Continued use of our social media pages following the posting of any modification signifies acceptance of such modification.